San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Thursday said the risks to the Fed's two goals are balanced now that the Fed has cut interest rates twice so far this year, though if anything is slightly tilted to labor-market risks.

"I think they are in balance at this point and maybe even still slightly higher on employment because the evidence has come in over the course of this year that says inflation's been less," Daly said in Dublin, Ireland.

Still, she said, there's been some recent acceleration in services inflation.

"I would be fine with 'balanced' at this point."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)