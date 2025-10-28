MUSCAT: With broad participation from government and private sector entities, the Cyber Partnership Forum for Security Awareness was inaugurated at the InterContinental Muscat with the aim at unifying efforts in the field of cybersecurity, enhancing response capabilities to security incidents, improving performance efficiency, and ensuring the sustainability of government digital services.

The forum brought together leading government institutions, including the Supreme Judicial Council, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, and the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, alongside several private sector companies specialising in cybersecurity.

The forum also featured panel discussions with experts from the Cyber Defence Center, the Royal Oman Police, the Advanced Cybersecurity Academy, and the private sector to exchange expertise and discuss the latest developments in this vital field.

The event featured panel discussions and specialised workshops focusing on strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors, showcasing best practices and advanced technologies to counter digital threats, and building national human capital in cybersecurity through interactive and practical training sessions.

In his opening remarks, Eng Badr al Salhi, Director-General of the National Center for Information Security at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, highlighted Oman’s strong position among the top countries worldwide in cybersecurity readiness, emphasising the importance of capacity-building and information sharing to foster a secure and resilient digital environment.

Eng Iman al Abri, representing the initiative’s team, stated that since its inception, the Cyber Partnership Initiative has focused on enhancing awareness, unifying concepts, and strengthening cybersecurity culture across all sectors. She noted that the participating government team worked diligently to translate the vision into tangible outcomes, including specialised events, workshops and community competitions that helped raise awareness and build expertise.

Eng Zahra al Abri, Head of the Electronic Information Security Section at the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, explained that the initiative seeks to activate national efforts to safeguard data and digital information, promoting collaboration between government entities, academia and the private sector. She added that the initiative supports the digital transformation of public institutions in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Ahmed al Sadiq from Fortinet Oman underscored the value of collaboration and information sharing between organisations to strengthen national capabilities in combating organised cyberattacks.

Mariam al Balushi, Information Security Consultant at TÜV Rheinland, noted that private sector companies play an important role in supporting ministries and government institutions through awareness sessions, professional training, and ISO 27001 certification programmes.

The Cyber Partnership Forum marks an important milestone toward establishing a safe and sustainable digital ecosystem, opening new horizons for integration between government and private entities, and reinforcing Oman’s commitment to a secure, innovative and digitally empowered society.

