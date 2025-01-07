Dubai, UAE – The inaugural Change Maker Awards 2024 concluded with resounding success at Le Meridien Dubai Airport, solidifying Dubai’s position as a global leader in sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) excellence. Kicking off the year on an inspiring note, the prestigious event brought together global visionaries, corporations, and changemakers committed to sustainability, social impact, and governance innovation.

Organized by the ESG Organization and presented in association with BNW Developments, the Change Maker Awards celebrated outstanding contributions in categories such as Sustainability Leadership, Social Impact, Governance Excellence, and Innovation in ESG. The event also marked the launch of the Global Association of Certified Professionals, a groundbreaking initiative to foster collaboration and build capacity among ESG specialists worldwide.

The evening was a hub for dynamic discussions, with keynote addresses, panel sessions, and inspiring audiovisual presentations of award winners. High-profile attendees included investors, NGOs, government representatives, and global media, ensuring widespread engagement.

The event’s cultural highlight was an unforgettable performance by the renowned Padma Shri Kailash Kher, who celebrated the confluence of art, culture, and sustainability.

Reflecting on the resounding success of the event, Mr. Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman & Founder of BNW Developments, remarked, “This event stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in driving meaningful progress. We are immensely proud to stand alongside the changemakers who are at the forefront of shaping a sustainable and greener future for all.”

Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Co-Founder & Managing Director of BNW Developments, emphasized, “Sustainability is not merely a choice—it is an imperative. Together with BNW Developments and the ESG Research Foundation, our mission is to ignite transformative change, paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.”

Mr. Rajesh Kr. Bhalla, CEO of the ESG Research Foundation, expressed, “The success of the Change Maker Awards is a powerful reflection of the steadfast commitment of global leaders and organizations to address the planet’s most pressing challenges. We are profoundly grateful to BNW Developments and our distinguished guests for their invaluable contributions to this vital cause.”

The event honored remarkable leaders and organizations pushing the boundaries of ESG implementation. Strategies discussed included aligning corporate annual reports with international standards and accelerating the UAE’s path toward net-zero emissions ahead of the 2030 target.

Distinguished guests of honor included Mr. Faris Seed (Chairman & CEO, SEE Holdings, UAE), Mr. Fadi Al-Shihabi (Partner, Sustainability Solutions Leader, KPMG Middle East LLP), CA (Dr.) Atul Kumar Gupta (Founder Director, ESG Research Foundation), H.E. Dr. Mohammad S. Al Kindi (Hon. Former Minister of Environment and Water, UAE), H.E. Yaqoob Al Ali (Executive Director & Private Advisor, Office of H.H. Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum, UAE), Mr. Kapil Dev (Former Indian Cricketer, Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan awardee), Mr. Suresh Oberoi (Indian Film Actor & Environmental Enthusiast), CA Abhay Bhutada (Vice Chairman, Rising Sun Holdings)

The awards recognized extraordinary contributions to sustainability by leaders like Mr. Kandeh Yumkella, Mr. Andreas Holmgren, Ms. Anagana Maheshwari, Mr. Shubhendu Sharma and many others who have made significant contributions to creating a sustainable world.

The evening was hosted by Ms. Shibani Akhtar, a renowned producer, presenter, and singer, who set the tone for an inspiring event.

The Change Maker Awards 2024 herald a new era of ESG innovation, fostering collaboration among stakeholders to create a sustainable and equitable world. Attendees left inspired by the visionary discussions, innovative strategies, and the shared commitment to shaping the future of industries worldwide.