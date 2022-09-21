Dubai: CEQUENS, a leading multi-channel, CPaaS solutions, and APIs service provider, concluded its participation in IDC CIO Summit 2022, Riyadh by receiving a partnership award highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to elevating the region's business landscape through cloud communications.

Receiving the award was Hagag Sadek, CEQUENS Country Manager KSA, who on the occasion shared, “This marks another landmark in CEQUENS’s journey in KSA. By continuing to offer a suite of multichannel, CPaaS solutions to the country, we are proud of our impact on the Kingdom’s efforts to transform customer-business communication. We look forward to taking part in more events and further raising awareness on the significance of CX in companies’ competitive advantage.”

The action-packed two-day event featured talks by some of the region’s leading figures in telecommunications, technology, and digital transformation, including a session by Abdulziz AlKahtani, CEQUENS Head of Sales, on two-factor authentication. “The aim of the session was to settle the debate on the value of an added layer of security without compromising on customer experience. 2FA combines the best of both worlds, and is fast, secure, and convenient.”

CEQUENS has partnered with some of KSA’s top companies across a multitude of industries, further cementing its position as a leading CPaaS solution provider. Moreover, CEQUENS plans to participate in several regional and global events this year as part of its ongoing mission to share knowledge and educate businesses on the undeniable impact of communication technology in the B2B sphere.

About CEQUENS:

Powered by innovation and guided by a cloud-first and mobile-first approach, CEQUENS is a multi-award-winning, global cloud communication service provider that enables governments, enterprises, and developers to communicate with their customer base worldwide.

Offering a slew of cutting-edge, highly integrable multi-channel, CPaaS solutions and APIs, including SMS, WhatsApp Business API, Google RCS, Apple Business Chat, Web Widget, MS Teams Phone, Instagram Messaging, and Facebook Messenger, as well as a SaaS suite for user authentication, multi-chat engagement, and campaign management, CEQUENS empowers businesses across the board to redefine the customer journey.

With direct connectivity with more than 128 mobile network operators CEQUENS has helped 1200+ businesses around the world transform the way they do business in over 100 countries, across 900+ route alternatives, with its award-winning business solutions. The platform boasts a 99.96% uptime and is built on industry-leading security standards.

Lead by CEO Karim Khorshed and Chief Research & Innovation Officer Ahmed Shabrawy, CEQUENS currently boasts a team of over 200 employees working in the company’s global network of offices located in Cairo, Dubai (HQ), Riyadh, London, Casablanca, and Islamabad.

CEQUENS is also an ISO-certified company and is recognized as a Meta Business Partner as well as a value-added service provider for Microsoft Teams Phone and WhatsApp Business. Our vision is to become a universal cloud communications partner that fosters deeper human connections.

Recognitions and Awards:

CEQUENS named as “Best Communications Platform – Egypt 2022”, Business Tabloid Magazine, 2022

CEQUENS named as “Most Innovative Communication Platform”, International Finance Magazine Technology Awards, 2020

CEQUENS named as the winner of the “Excellence in Messaging Partner”, FINSEC 2018 Awards

GSMA Associate Member

ISO 27001 Certified

PCI-DSS Certified

Endeavour Entrepreneur

About IDC:

With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives.