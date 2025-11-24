CEPA Connect explored how the Australia - UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will drive collaboration across its key sectors of energy, infrastructure, AI, mining and education.

The high-level, closed-door event, spearheaded by the Australia UAE Business Council, brought together senior government officials and leading business figures from both nations for a morning of strategic dialogue in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Ridwaan Jadwat, Australian Ambassador to the UAE and Special Envoy to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, underscored the pivotal role of public and private entities in fostering resilient, future-oriented economic partnerships.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Following the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and Australia in October, CEPA Connect: Bridging Business between the UAE and Australia convened senior officials and business leaders to discuss the agreement’s impact on strengthening bilateral economic relations.

Jointly hosted by the Australia UAE Business Council, global healthcare solutions provider Aspen Medical, multidisciplinary professional services firm GHD Global, and integrated communications agency Aurora The Agency, the high-level event examined CEPA’s expansive scope, encompassing trade liberalisation, sustainability, education and innovation and cross-sector collaboration, while removing virtually all tariffs and trade barriers.

Delivering the keynote address, His Excellency Ridwaan Jadwat described CEPA as a landmark agreement – Australia’s first-ever free trade agreement with a Middle Eastern country. “CEPA is also one of the most progressive free trade agreements Australia has negotiated,” Ambassador Jadwat added. “It recognises the unique and important contribution businesses make to trade and investment. It includes a historic first-of-its kind First Nations chapter and chapters on women’s economic empowerment and the environment.”

Ellecia Saffron, Founder & Principal of Maysaffron and Advisory Board Member of the Australia–UAE Business Council, emphasised that “CEPA’s success calls for close government–industry coordination to convert strategic intent into actionable trade and investment outcomes, noting that true delivery requires unified effort from government, industry and strategic connectors.”

The panel discussion, moderated by Craig Fitzgerald, Group CEO of Aspen Medical, featured Ambassador Jadwat; Prof. Nahyan Al Helal, CEO of HMC Group; Dr Khalil Yousef, Programme Leader for Health Science at the University of Wollongong Dubai (UOWD); and Tim Mawhood, Executive Director of GHD Business Advisory, EMEA.

Abundant opportunities for collaboration

Panellists highlighted CEPA’s potential to accelerate innovation in green and renewable energy. Tim Mawhood noted numerous opportunities in solar and wind energy, battery storage solutions, as well as sustainable aviation and maritime fuels, with both countries sharing expertise.

“I believe there are opportunities in sustainable fuels as both the UAE and Australia bring extensive experience,” Mawhood said. “These include investments in both directions and the sharing of skills. CEPA creates a strategic corridor linking the two countries, especially with the UAE’s advantageous location as a vital aviation and shipping hub.”

In healthcare, CEPA opens doors for healthtech start-ups and digital service providers in areas such as workplace wellness and remote health monitoring. It also supports training for medical professionals and deployable healthcare solutions – areas where Aspen Medical and the HMC Group excel.

Prof. Nahyan Al Helal emphasised the need for a UAE–Australia joint committee of senior officials and experts to coordinate efforts and align standards, particularly for cross-compatibility of medical licences.

“The HMC Group partnering with a leading Australian healthcare solutions company like Aspen Medical signals our commitment to advancing CEPA’s vision for the region. The establishment of a joint committee of experts will accelerate this vision and drive closer cooperation in healthcare and healthtech between the two countries,” Prof. Nahyan Al Helal said.

The discussion also referenced success stories, including UOWD’s 30-year presence in the UAE.

“The University of Wollongong’s Dubai campus was established in 1993, pioneering educational partnerships between Australia and the UAE. This semester, we welcomed a diverse cohort of students, 40% of whom came from outside the UAE – demonstrating strong international demand for an Australian degree,” Dr. Khalil Yousef said.

The road ahead

Summing up the panel discussion, Craig Fitzgerald said, “CEPA Connect underscores the shared commitment of both Australia and the UAE to economic diversification, innovation and inclusive growth, and its success lies in collaboration between both the private and public sectors.

“CEPA cannot be just seen as a piece of paper. It must be a living reality,” Ambassador Jadwat emphasised. “Frameworks within CEPA ensure a practical, sustainable, outcome-oriented approach to trade and investment between Australia and the UAE. CEPA has opened the door to vibrant trade relations for decades to come.”

In the coming months, the Australian Government will continue to promote the benefits of CEPA for Australian businesses, exporters and investors. Enterprises, investors, and thought leaders are invited to engage and help shape a future built on shared prosperity and innovation.