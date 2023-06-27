Qatar Tourism has announced a vibrant and diverse schedule of events set to take place across the country in celebration of the joyous occasion, Eid Al-Adha (June 29 – July 5).

Visitors from the region are sure to find something to complement their Eid Al-Adha celebrations in the line-up of initiatives organised by Qatar Tourism, which include a special live performance by the country’s most prestigious children’s choir, a concert by one of the region’s megastars, fun-filled children’s shows, cultural workshops and a hospitality gesture welcoming all international visitors this Eid.

In keeping with the spirit of Qatar’s famously warm Arabian hospitality, all regional visitors arriving via Hamad International Airport and the Abu-Samra border during this year’s celebrations will be welcomed with a special ‘Eidya’ gift package. Among other festive items, the packages will contain a complementary voucher booklet with special discounts to some of the country’s most sought-after attractions, including Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, Doha Quest, Angry Birds, Kidzania, Megapolis and Kidzmondo, as well as stays, spa treatments and dining offers by some of Qatar’s leading hotels including Katara Hills, Maysan Doha, Banyan Tree and Al Rayyan Hotel. Offers can be found on Qatar Tourism’s page visitqatar.com/eid.

Commenting on the curated festivities, Sheikha Hessa Al-Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism said: “We invite our beloved regional neighbours to visit and feel the true joyful spirit of Eid in Qatar this year. Following the resounding success of our ‘Feel Winter in Qatar’ campaign and the country’s re vitalised hospitality and leisure offering, we are delighted to keep this sense of positive momentum going during Eid Al-Adha celebrations. With an array of entertainment options for all ages, Qatar’s Eid Al-Adha 2023 festivities promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.”

Enjoy Daily Cultural Workshops from Local Eco-Farm

June 29 – July 1, Place Vendôme Mall, 4:00pm to 9:00pm

Each day throughout Eid Al-Adha, representatives from famed local sustainable farm, Heenat Salma, will hold a series of bespoke artisanal workshops for shoppers at Place Vendôme mall from 4:00pm to 9:00pm. Focusing on arts, culture and food, the workshops will bring a slice of the farm’s unique ethos to the city.

The Magic of Baream TV Comes Alive for Shoppers

June 29 – July 1, Place Vendôme Mall, 5:00pm and 7:00pm

Also at Place Vendôme, some of the best-loved characters from Qatari children’s TV channel Baream TV will be making a very special appearance for residents and visitors twice a day at 5:00pm and 7:00pm.

Special Performances from Beloved Children’s Choir

July 2 - 3, Place Vendôme Mall, 5:00pm and 7:00pm

A cornerstone of arts for children in Qatar, the prestigious Siwar Choir will make a very special appearance at Place Vendôme, with two live performances a day, one at 5:00pm and the other at 7:00pm.

Qatar Live Program Continues with Performance from, Wael Kfoury

July 5, Mall of Qatar, 9:00pm

Popular Lebanese superstar, Wael Kfoury, will perform a free live set at Mall of Qatar’s central Oasis stage on July 5 at 9:00pm. The performance marks a continuation of Qatar Tourism’s successful flagship live music program, ‘Qatar Live,’ which has brought mega stars throughout the year, including the likes of John Legend and Asala.

For more inspiration on what to do and where to go during Eid Al-Adha, Qatar Tourism has launched a special Eid edition of its monthly ‘Qatar Calendar’ guide – the official tourism round-up of events taking place across the country. Eid Al-Adha Edition, a special edition of its monthly Qatar Calendar featuring a curated round-up of the most exciting offers and festivities taking place throughout the country during this exceptional time of year.

Qatar Calendar Highlights

Arts and culture lovers will find plenty to suit their tastes in Qatar this Eid Al-Adha, starting with an exquisite ode to haute couture at the Zwara: Focus on Forever Valentino Exhibition (M7, every day until September 10). Exhibitions will be available for art lovers across the country, including the fascinating The Curious Desert by Olafur Eliasson (National Museum of Qatar & Al Thakira Mangrove Nature Preserve, until August 15), and the dramatic collection of paintings in Eduardo Navarro’s Free Spirits of the Wild Horses exhibition (Fire Station, until July 10).

Those in search of a little drama will not be disappointed, as a thrilling production of the famed The Black Magic Play (Abdul Aziz Nasser Theatre, June 28 – July 7) will be staged in the heart of the city. And the country’s most prestigious children’s choir, Siwar Choir (Place Vendôme, July 2-3), will enchant local audiences with two very special public performances. Finally, a vibrantly colourful Eid Al-Adha Festival will be hosted at the Al Shaqab Longines Indoor Area over the weekend (June 29 – July 1).

For adventure seekers, there will be plenty of ways to get active during the Eid, including an exclusive Mangrove Kayaking Adventure (until August 31) in the crystal-clear waters of Purple Island and a PSG We Run Doha 5km run taking place on June 30 at the Katara Cultural Village.

The Eid Al Adha edition of the Qatar Calendar also features an array of not-to-be-missed offers at Qatar’s industry-leading hotels, including ‘Stay 3 nights pay for 2’ at the beautiful Four Seasons Hotel Doha (until August 31) and 30% off a three-night stay at the JW Marriott Marquis (until December 30).

The magic continues in Doha post-Eid, starting with very special performances of Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder (Lusail Multipurpose Hall, July 4-9). Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to uncover family history, Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti, Anna and Elsa save their kingdom, and the Disney Princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination, and kindness. Share every magical moment filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved Disney songs and stories that give everyone a reason to believe.

With the recent re-launch of the Hayya platform, visitors who require a visa can easily travel to Qatar by applying at www.hayya.qa, or through the application on their smartphones. For GCC nationals, Hayya provides an option to apply for an entry permit for companions. For those entering Qatar via land at the Abu Samra border, Hayya will provide a pre-registration option for faster entry for vehicles, making the stay in Qatar even smoother and more enjoyable. Hayya also provides further services that help round out a visitor’s stay, including maps, transportation options, offers and current events.

Follow @qatarcalendar on Facebook and Instagram for more and tag #EidAlAdhaQatar.

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa