Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will be concluding MENA’s flagship Web3 hackathon of the year with DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) Crypto Centre on Nov.20, in Dubai. Following the immense success of its inaugural event, this year’s Pitch Day and After Party of Web3 Unleashed are not to be missed. The final showdown will feature 15 projects who made the cut, and members of the public may sign up to attend in person.

Presented by DMCC and Bybit, Web3 Unleashed remains the largest hackathon of its kind in the region in its second edition. After an intense few weeks of innovation and creation in the battlefield of ideas and intellect, Pitch Day promises to be a dazzling showcase of blockchain innovation.

Successful registrants can expect an action-packed day of deep Web3 insights and debates, where 15 trailblazing projects will pitch their Web3 vision to a panel of expert judges from the DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs, Hacken, the Blockchain for Good Alliance, CVVC, 1inch, and Bybit. The organizers also curated a future-forward panel on what comes next for Web3 with speakers from CVVC, Hacken, 1inch, DWF Labs, and Bybit.

The brightest minds in crypto, global investors, technology insiders and changemakers in the blockchain industry will gather on Pitch Day and at the exclusive After Party. The events are not only for meaningful networking with like-minded people, but also an opportunity to witness history as the 15 pioneering projects shape the future of Web3 in MENA and beyond.

Empowering Web3 Innovation in MENA

The DMCC and Bybit hackathon stands to unleash the transformative potential of blockchain and Web3 technologies in solving real-world problems. From tokenization, security, to AI application, the all-encompassing line-up of competing projects stirred up incredible innovative power in the Web3 space in the region.

“The DMCC and Bybit Hackathon speaks volumes about Dubai’s wealth of talent,” said Helen Liu, COO of Bybit. “We initially planned to present 10 top projects on Pitch Day, but had to extend the program by 50% because it was not possible to make further cuts. Together with DMCC, we are proud to be nurturing the brilliant talent emerging from MENA and enriching Dubai’s blockchain ecosystem.”

The 15 project teams range from on-chain philanthropy to safety, covering key aspects crucial to the foundation and the future of Web3.

With a prize pool exceeding 160,500 USDT, Web3 Unleashed offers more than just financial rewards. Winners gain access to exclusive acceleration programs, security audits, and invaluable industry mentorship. The 15 projects that made it to Pitch Day will be presenting to the best of the best in the industry, and online to over 33,000 global viewers.

In Aug. 2024, Bybit and DMCC announced the furthering of their strategic partnership to cement Dubai’s role as the Web3 capital of the world. The annual hackathon is part of the initiatives to energize the blockchain space and set innovation in motion in the region.