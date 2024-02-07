The official presser demonstrated the event’s significance in connecting government authorities, as well as global logistics and shipping companies, to enhance the industry’s presence in the Middle East and beyond

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI UAE), Breakbulk Middle East, held its official press conference today in anticipation of the upcoming 2024 edition of its conference and exhibition. Notable industry leaders from the Ministry, DP World, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, , and other esteemed organisations in the UAE gathered to reaffirm BBME’s commitment to facilitate the expansion of the industry in new markets, and catalyse the progress of the sector across the globe.

Scheduled to take place on 12-13 February 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event promises to offer its attendees a wealth of networking opportunities with potential business partners, service providers, and project owners, both locally and internationally.

Realising the significance of the sector to the economy of the UAE, and the role BBME plays in strengthening its presence in the region; DP World will once again serve as the host port of the event for the fourth consecutive year. Representing DP World, Shahab Al Jassmi, Senior Vice President – Ports & Terminals Commercial-GCC, emphasised on the effective steps taken by DP World in order to enhance their breakbulk cargo handling capabilities during the press conference. On behalf of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Julian Skyrme, Acting Vice President Commercial, Ports Cluster, discussed the facilities developed by the group for the breakbulk and project cargo sector.

Industry-wide support

As one of the industry’s most awaited events due to its unmatched capabilities in uniting the sector under one roof, the event will provide an ideal platform for companies and authorities from across the region to engage in dialogue and devise innovative solutions to aid progress. The event will also encourage collaboration and foster high-value deals, as attendees will have the opportunity to network with leaders who have decision-making ability and purchasing power.

Speaking on the crucial role played by BBME in stimulating the growth of the UAE’s trade sector, Capt.Jaber AlShehhi, Director of Inspection and Control at MOEI said: “When we look back at what the world has been through in the past 3 years, it is safe to say that we as an industry and as a nation have done tremendously well to survive and grow despite the challenges. While ports across the globe suffered from congestion, our ports showcased their excellent capabilities by handling huge amounts of cargo to keep trade through the country and the region flowing. This enabled the industry in the UAE to generate over AED 129 billion, a value that none of us could have imagined considering the difficulties that surrounded us.”

“The unity and collaboration amongst the 27,000+ companies in the nation played a huge role in this unprecedented success. Over the years, the event has played that crucial role of uniting the sector despite the diversity that exists within it, making it a vital contributor to the success the industry has achieved despite the crisis. We are confident that the 2024 edition of event will continue helping us in realising our aspirations for the breakbulk and project cargo sector in the UAE,” he added.

Aiding valuable discussions

BBME 2022’s power-packed line-up of speakers comprises renowned individuals representing some of the biggest transport and logistics organisations in the region. The conference programme will help attendees identify and analyse opportunities for growth in new markets, and understand the right way forward from industry experts.

Mohammad Jaber, Managing Director, Air & Sea and COO DSV Solutions Abu Dhabi, said: “Our partnership with BBME is not only for the purpose of connecting with like-minded people in the sector and discover new opportunities, but also to understand changing trends in the supply chain from industry experts, and accordingly, innovate and transform the way we do business. We believe BBME provides us that ideal platform to learn from organisations offering diverse solutions, potentially addressing loop holes that were left out in the past, and collectively strengthening the global trade and logistics industry. It is necessary that we partner with such firms in order to progress in our line of work.”

Ben Blamire, Event Director of Breakbulk Middle East said: “We are very excited to once again bring the region’s breakbulk and project cargo sector under one roof; and facilitate valuable discussions, interactions, and business deals amongst the participants of our 2024 edition. With over 8000 attendees, more than 165 exhibitors, and 2000 companies expected to take part in the event, we are really looking forward to the kind of impact the event will have on the sector’s progress in the MENA region.”

Building on its history of successful editions, Breakbulk Middle East has garnered the trust and support of key sector players such as DP World, AD Ports Group, ASYAD Group, DHL, MSC, DSV, QTerminals, MOVERS, AAL Shipping, Hareket, Milaha – Qatar Navigation, among others.

Save the date for this groundbreaking event, where industry leaders and stakeholders will converge to chart the course for the future of breakbulk and project cargo in the Middle East.

