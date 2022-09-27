Dubai, UAE: Organized by Plan3Media Event Management, IRECMS has announced a flagship Dubai event scheduled for 6–9th December 2022. The four-day grand event marks IRECMS’ triumpzhant return to Dubai after the Madrid, Riyadh, Bahrain, and Mumbai series, which reinforced its stature as the largest and most famed association of its kind. IRECMS Dubai is supported by MYBOS as the Presenting Sponsor and Provis as the Association Sponsor.

IRECMS Dubai is set to be held at the Address Marina Dubai Hotel, where global stalwarts in the Real Estate Community, Facilities, Property and Asset Management domains are expected to gather. Dubai’s pre-eminence as a strategic hub for innovation and industry-best practices adds to IRECMS' reputation as a coveted avenue for exchanging ideas, celebrating achievements, and unlocking greater value. The Dubai event is a precursor to upcoming editions in Madrid, Riyadh, Bahrain, and Mumbai and debut editions in Milan and Bogota in 2022.

IRECMS Dubai will involve two days of intensive masterclasses followed by a clutter-breaking conference. The flagship event will be topped off with a glitzy gala awards ceremony. Around 400 professionals from the industry are expected to grace the event. Typically, C-suite executives account for 15% of the attendees, whereas professionals in managerial and higher positions constitute 60%, making IRECMS an exciting platform to network with top-level decision-makers.

The Dubai edition, for its part, will be particularly significant because of the city's good connectivity to the rest of the globe. Accordingly, key decision-makers from nations as diverse as the USA, Germany, Panama, Bahrain, KSA, India and Colombia are expected to be in attendance, making this edition a rare networking opportunity. In a special addition to the usual repertoire, IRECMS Dubai will feature a side event called ‘Tech Talks’, which will comprise panel discussions on futuristic topics and case studies, besides offering a startup pitch tank.

Another highlight of the Dubai edition is a keynote by Dr Marshall Goldsmith, the four-time NYT best-selling author and one of the best business coaches in the world. A customized book signing of Dr Goldsmith's latest bestseller “The Earned Life” will also take place at the summit. Attendees can also treat themselves to a picture with the well-respected executive coach.

Sam Khalef, Managing Director of MYBOS, the Presenting Sponsor of the event, said, “MYBOS is proud to be supporting this prestigious event that brings together real estate sector leaders under one roof to advance the industry. IRECMS will certainly provide unique networking opportunities and serve as an ideal avenue to demonstrate how PropTech solutions, such as the MYBOS platform, are empowering and enabling the real estate services ecosystem.”

H.P. Aengaar, CEO of Provis, the Association Sponsor of the event, said, “IRECMS has proven to be a great platform for collaboration and opportunity generation year after year. We are excited to collaborate with our peers at IRECMS Dubai to build powerful global networks that will undoubtedly have a long-term positive impact on the global real estate sector.”

Aengaar added, “By partnering with IRECMS, we are bringing together industry thought leaders and experts to the UAE to identify ways to collectively enhance the real estate market, take our service propositions to the next level, and contribute to the sustainable growth of our local economies. Provis will also utilize IRECMS to showcase its success story and how it became a vanguard in the region by integrating technology and innovation to protect the environment, redefining real-estate journeys and experiences, and setting new benchmarks in service excellence.”

IRECMS is also supported by PRD, Urbanize, ADDA, Anacity, EP&T Global, and Orient Insurance in varying capacities. With e-commerce partners like Noon doling out exciting giveaways, IRECMS is poised to be an unforgettable event.

To be among the first to get updates, follow the event on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/irecms/. For additional details, please visit https://irecms.com/dubai/