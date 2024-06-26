The event aligns with the Dubai leadership's vision to promote a healthier, fitness-oriented lifestyle, encouraging increased participation in sports and physical activities across the city

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Sports World (DSW) - the region’s largest indoor sports and fitness destination - is now officially open for another action-packed summer season featuring a wide variety of sports, all-new features and events, and exhilarating challenges.

The 2024 edition was inaugurated by HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, Mahir Julfar, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre, Dale Ellis, former NBA All-Star and three-point shooting champion, and Rannvijay Singha, actor, television personality.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in association with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the 2024 edition runs right through until 8 September, and is open everyday day from 8am to 12 midnight.

Covering a total area of 300,000sq ft, the immersive Sports World experience includes bookable pitches and courts for ten core sports - football, basketball, padel, table tennis, volleyball, badminton, cricket, tennis, teqball and pickleball, along with summer camps, sports academies, and ‘Dubai Kids World’ featuring a supervised soft play area, adventure zone, trampolines, giant inflatable slides and a dedicated arts and craft corner that will keep kids entertained for hours. This year, Dubai Sports World is more accessible than ever, with a free-to-use gym that’s open to everyone. The venue also features fun family activities like foosball and retro arcade games.

HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “Since its launch, Dubai Sports World has grown to become the region’s leading and largest summer community fitness event, supporting active lifestyles for the entire Dubai community. This event is a pivotal part of the sports and fitness programme throughout the city’s annual calendar, integrating both competitive and community-oriented activities. The 14th edition, will once again offer enjoyable sports and fitness experiences, while enhancing community and family ties, and celebrating the importance of an active lifestyle in our great city.”

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “As we officially open the Dubai Sports World 2024, we are unveiling our largest and most diverse array of sports and activities designed to engage and excite the entire community. This summer, we have placed a strong emphasis on inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that everyone can participate and enjoy a summer full of fitness and fun. We are dedicated to creating an exceptional environment that promotes health and well-being, while building strong and lasting bonds through sports and physical activity. Dubai Sports World is a gathering place where fitness enthusiasts of all ages and abilities can come together, stay active, and build a true sense of community.”

Dale Ellis, former NBA All-Star and three-point shooting champion, said: “I’m truly impressed by the hospitality and prosperity of Dubai and the remarkable array of opportunities the city offers. This is my first visit to the city and I flew all the way from Seattle to be here at Dubai Sports World. Such sports events play a crucial role in nurturing young talent, providing a platform where aspiring athletes can develop their skills and pursue their passions. Moreover, sports have an unparalleled ability to unite people from diverse backgrounds, fostering camaraderie and mutual respect. Events like Dubai Sports World are vital as they not only promote a healthy lifestyle but also bring communities together through the universal language of sport."

Dale Ellis will also collaborate with Never Quit Stay Fit and TAAL Sports for an exciting summer camp experience for young athletes, with a focus developing skills, fitness, and personal growth at Dubai Sports World.

From families to corporate groups, Dubai Sports World is dedicated to being fully accessible for people of all abilities, including People of Determination. In collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and strategic partners such as academies and sporting brands, this year’s edition offers more opportunities than ever for residents and visitors alike to focus on their health, fitness and wellbeing.

This weekend features an Academy Day on Saturday, 29 June, with family-friendly activities tailored for parents and children of all abilities aged 4 to 14. This inclusive event includes sports academy open days and specialised activities catering to children with special educational needs, for an experience that everyone can enjoy. On Sunday, 30 June, the venue will host a Yoga Day, to end the weekend relaxed and ready for the week ahead.

For more information and updates, follow Dubai Sports World on social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Court reservations will open soon on www.dubaisportsworld.ae and the Dubai Sports World app.