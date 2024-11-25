Big 5 Global presents its largest technology representation to-date, featuring Autodesk, Trimble, Oracle and Premier Construction Software, among other brands

Abu Dhabi Projects & Infrastructure Centre, DLR Group, Knowledge Economic City, Egis and Deyaar present urban projects, sustainability initiatives and transformative concepts at the Future Cities Showcase at LiveableCitiesX

Start-up City Pitch Competition hosts 72 start-ups from 17 countries, presenting compelling pitches on product sectors including, 3D printing, digital twins, remote sensing and AI

Dubai, UAE: The 45th edition of Big 5 Global, the largest and most influential construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), opens tomorrow, running from 26 – 29 November 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With anticipation at its peak, more than 100,000 attendees are gearing up to explore a plethora of innovations, cutting-edge technologies, products, services and networking opportunities as the event, together with LiveableCitiesX, Future FM and GeoWorld, drives advancements in the urban development and construction sector featuring over 2,700 exhibitors from over 60 countries.

"As Big 5 Global opens its doors this year, attendees will experience first-hand how cutting-edge technologies are reshaping the way cities are built globally and in the MEASA, making them liveable, more resilient and sustainable. From automation to advanced data analytics, BIM for seamless collaboration to drones for real-time data and AI insights, these innovations are not only enhancing processes but also creating the cities of tomorrow, where urban development and construction advancements improve quality of life for all,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events.

Largest technology representation at Digital Construction World

Building on this momentum, Big 5 Global will feature its largest-ever representation of construction technology, underscoring the growing influence of digital transformation in urban development. Renowned global brands such as Autodesk, Trimble, Oracle, and Premier Construction Software will showcase solutions driving efficiencies, improving collaboration and enabling liveable city planning. From Building Information Modelling (BIM) to cloud-based construction management systems, these technologies are set to transform how projects are designed, executed and delivered.

The Dubai Municipality Pavilion at Big 5 Global will serve as a hub for innovation and sustainability, spotlighting Desert Board, a UAE-grown business debuting sustainable construction materials this year, alongside Avenco Robotics and Generation 3D, offering live demonstrations of advanced 3D printing technologies for construction applications.

Abu Dhabi Projects & Infrastructure Centre at Future Cities Showcase

Complementing these technological advancements, the Future Cities Showcase at LiveableCitiesX will spotlight cutting-edge urban projects and sustainability initiatives, featuring the Abu Dhabi Projects & Infrastructure Centre unveiling innovative strategies for sustainable city-building, DLR Group with forward-thinking urban design concepts, Knowledge Economic City highlighting transformative developments in Saudi Arabia, Egis showcasing integrated urban and infrastructure solutions and Deyaar Development showcasing its developments.

Participating companies unveil new projects and products

Building on its focus on innovation and digital advancements, Big 5 Global will be a launchpad for several prominent companies who will showcase new projects and products, including Arabian Gulf Steel Industries (AGSI) which will announce regional expansion projects and Zamil Steel will unveil its new initiatives focused on Saudi Arabia. Mitsubishi Elevators, which is participating for the first time, will debut its 2025 line of elevator products and Naffco will present its latest line of fire-resistant doors as Alusol launches its shutter roll-up doors in the UAE market. Trimble will share insights into their lidar scanners and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) systems and

Global start-up innovation at Big 5 Global

In addition to these major industry players, Big 5 Global will also spotlight the next wave of innovation disrupting the world of construction through Start-up City. This year, 72 start-ups from 17 countries will showcase innovations spanning virtual reality, smart city technologies, 3D printing, IoT, AI, concrete technologies, smart energy management systems and sustainable construction materials.

Some of the participating start-ups include Cemvision AB, reinventing cement for sustainable construction; CONXAI, using AI to enhance construction workflows; VERTLINER, offering autonomous drone technologies for vertical inspections; AC3D, Inc., advancing scalable 3D printing for large structures; and Trubuild, streamlining modular construction for faster project delivery.

“These start-ups represent the next generation of technology transforming construction and urban development,” noted Heijmans, emphasizing how these innovative solutions are paving the way for more efficient, sustainable and technologically advanced approaches in urban development and construction.

To secure your tickets for the event, visit www.big5global.com.