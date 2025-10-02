BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has convened both its Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting at the Company’s headquarters in the Seef District.

During the Ordinary General Meeting, shareholders approved the minutes of the previous meeting held on 26 March 2025 and absolved the current Board of Directors from any liability related to their conduct during the period from 1 January 2025 until the date of the meeting.

The meeting agenda included the election and appointment of a new Board of Directors for the 2025–2028 term, following the conclusion of the current Board’s mandate.

To ensure the smooth continuation of the Company’s operations, the shareholders authorized the Chairman and the Chief Executive, Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, to process all formalities related to the appointment of the new Board of Directors on behalf of the Shareholders. The Meeting also reviewed other matters in accordance with Article 207 of the Commercial Companies Law.

The meeting also witnessed the appointment of Mrs. Muna AlHashemi as Chairperson of the Board of Directors, marking a historic milestone as the first woman to assume this position in the company’s history. In addition, the allocation of responsibilities for the board’s committees among the remaining members was approved, ensuring the continuity of institutional work in line with best governance practices.

On this occasion, Mrs. Muna AlHashemi stated: “Assuming the role of Chairperson of the Board of Directors is a profound source of pride and honor for me. The trust placed in me by the shareholders and fellow board members carries great responsibility and inspires me to continue the path of growth and development, while further strengthening the company’s standing as a leading player in the FinTech sector. I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the previous Board for their achievements and significant contributions that have reinforced the company’s position and advanced its operations. I am committed to working closely with my colleagues on the board in a spirit of teamwork to continue driving success, fulfilling the aspirations of our shareholders, and keeping pace with the future directions of the financial sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain and across the region.”

Mrs. AlHashemi further commended the unwavering support of the Supreme Council for Women, chaired by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Consort of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women, highlighting its tireless efforts to enhance the participation of Bahraini women across vital sectors—particularly in financial services and banking. She noted that such efforts have paved the way for women to assume leadership roles and decision-making positions in major companies, thereby reinforcing the distinguished reputation of Bahraini women as a model of competence, leadership, and excellence across diverse fields.

As part of the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders approved the minutes of the previous Extraordinary General Meeting held on 26th March 2024 and endorsed the required amendments to the Company’s Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Bahrain and other relevant authorities. The Chairman and the Chief Executive were further authorized to sign the amended documents on behalf of the shareholders before the Notary Public.

Mr. Mohamed Ebrahim Albastaki, Chairman of the outgoing Board of Directors at BENEFIT, extended his gratitude to the members of the Board of Directors, the executive management, and the Company’s shareholders, acknowledging their continuous support and trust, which serve as the driving force behind the Company’s ongoing success and as the foundation that sustains its leading position in the field of FinTech, payment services, and electronic financial transactions.”

Mr. Albastaki said, “BENEFIT is steadily advancing in the implementation of the strategy set by its Board of Directors, with a clear focus on enhancing performance, expanding operations, and reinforcing the Company’s standing among leading fintech firms. At the same time, we are creating long-term sustainable value for shareholders and take pride in our contribution to digital transformation and financial innovation, in line with the aspirations of the Central Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.”

Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of BENEFIT, commented: "The resolutions passed by the General Meeting reflect the confidence of shareholders in the Company’s strategy and its capacity to deliver sustainable growth. We remain fully committed to advancing the national payments ecosystem and fostering innovation in digital financial services. In line with the Company’s plans and the strategic directives of the Central Bank of Bahrain, we will work closely with the new Board to anticipate future opportunities, strengthen collaboration across multiple sectors, achieve customer satisfaction, and ensure that BENEFIT continues to play a pivotal role in driving digital transformation in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Mr. AlJanahi further added, “I am also pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to Mrs. Muna AlHashemi on her appointment as Chairperson of the Board of Directors, a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to hold this position in the company’s history. We are confident that her leadership will bring significant value to the company’s journey, building on past achievements and driving continued progress to deliver sustainable value for shareholders and all stakeholders.”

It is worth noting that Mrs. Muna AlHashemi will serve as Chairperson of the Board of Directors, with Mr. Nabeel Mustafa as Vice Chairman. The Board also includes as members Sh. Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Mr. Yusuf Al Fadhel, Mrs. Alaa Bushehri, Mr. Ahmed Taqi, Mr. Samih Abutaleb, Mr. Khaled Abi Khalil, Mr. Mohamed Buhejji and Mr. Samir Rabadi.

