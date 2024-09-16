Sharjah, UAE: Bank of Sharjah is proud to officially announce its sponsorship of the 7th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum, organized by Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), which will take place on the 18th and 19th of September 2024, at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

The Forum will feature the participation of a distinguished group of decision-makers, leaders from various economic sectors, and local and international entrepreneurs and innovators. Additionally, it will present new programs and methodologies aimed at developing different sectors and advancing the future economic prospects of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, said: “We are honored to be part of this significant forum, which aligns perfectly with our vision to position Sharjah as a leading destination for both local and international investments. Our involvement reflects our commitment to driving economic growth by offering banking solutions that support various sectors and enhance the business climate. We are confident that this Forum will contribute in shaping the future of the UAE’s economy and promoting its continued progress and prosperity.”

"Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Emirate continues to witness remarkable development and sustained prosperity. We are committed to achieving his wise vision by reaching milestones that drive the growth and prosperity of Sharjah, our beloved emirate," added Khadiri.

Commenting further, HE Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), said: “Boosting Sharjah’s investment environment requires broadening the scope of collaboration and partnerships between entities in the government and private sectors, to support and facilitate the growth trajectory of investment projects across the emirate, and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a global city in FDI attraction. This is why Bank of Sharjah’s partnership with the new edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF) embodies Invest in Sharjah’s vision towards complementarity and integration, as well as expanding the impact of common objectives on driving the inclusive and sustainable development process.”

HE added: “SIF offers a leading global platform to stakeholders to enhance fruitful dialogue and constructive collaboration through its panels, keynotes and creative ideas. Through our partnership with Bank of Sharjah and a host of pioneering banks in the UAE, we look forward to contributing to the development of innovative financial products and services that cater to investors' needs.”

