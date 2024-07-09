Manama, Bahrain – Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain has announced hosting the TradingTech Summit MENA in collaboration with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) and A-Team Group on November 25th, 2024 to be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The TradingTech Summit MENA will examine the latest developments and innovations in trading technology. Delving into trade-related technologies deployment in creating a cutting-edge for both exchanges as well as buy and sell sides of the capital markets financial institutions.

The conference is anticipated to attract over 200 attendees representing a spectrum of entities within trading technologies landscape including exchanges, regulatory bodies of the financial markets, brokerage firms, financial experts, and trading technology providers. Hence, various themes will be covered and discussed during the summit including: market data integration and big data, smart order routing, modernizing post-trade workflow, and deployment of trading surveillance systems and data analytics.

Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented on the occasion, “Bahrain Bourse is honored to host the esteemed TradingTech Summit MENA 2024 in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This event presents a unique platform for market participants in the region to come together and explore the latest market trends in trading technology with a focus on market data integration, embracing new markets and asset classes as well as exchange systems. This summit will provide a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration to enable the wider MENA region to transform its trading ecosystem and compete on a global scale.”

“We invite all market participants to seize this exceptional opportunity, leverage the networking sessions, and foster meaningful collaborations that will drive innovation and progress within the capital market. We look forward to welcoming world-class industry leaders and discussing the future of trading technology in the MENA region,” Sh. Khalifa added.

Rami El-Dokany, Secretary General of The Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) stated, “The AFCM along with A-Team Group and Bahrain Bourse will proudly host the TradingTech Summit MENA 2024. This landmark event will play a pivotal role in gathering key industry leaders, technology innovators, and financial experts from across the world, sparking a catalyst for innovation and progress in the Arab capital markets. We are bringing leading international technology brands shaping the future of global trading, alongside the brightest minds from the Arab world, to unveil their insights, offering unparalleled access to cutting-edge knowledge.”

Andrew Delaney, Chief Content Officer of A-Team Group said “The Middle East & North Africa region is emerging as an important driver of liquidity in global financial markets. As the region embraces financial services as an industry, it’s essential for market participants to have access to modern state-of-the-art trading systems, technology and data. TradingTech MENA is the first conference dedicated to discussion of high-performance trading technologies, making a must-attend event for practitioners across the region.”

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

