Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Lab Automation conference made its debut at Medlab Middle East today, bringing together global experts to explore the transformative impact of automation on laboratory operations. As laboratories increasingly adopt automation technologies, the conference addressed how these advancements are streamlining processes, reducing human error and allowing lab professionals to focus on complex and critical tasks that require their expertise.

Opening the lab automation track, Dr Hady Elkhodary, Strategic Healthcare Consultant, Benchmark Innovation, said: “As laboratorians, we frequently face pressures related to reduced turnaround times and the need to produce more work at lower costs, even as operational expenses continue to rise. Additionally, laboratories must contend with vast amounts of data and integration issues. Today, we will examine lab automation in terms of processes and the new innovations that enable us to best utilise our technical expertise and shift our focus to the areas that require a human touch.”

The Lab Automation conference featured insights into the latest automation tools, best practices for implementation and strategies for optimising laboratory workflows for greater efficiency and accuracy. The conference also addressed how automation can be used to minimise human error and improve diagnostic accuracy.

During the conference, Alex Aliper, President, Insilico Medicine outlined how automation, robotics and AI are transforming diagnostic labs. In addition, Dr Ghulam Dhabaan, Clinical Microbiologist Consultant, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, led an in-depth discussion on ‘Revolutionising infectious disease diagnostics: AI and machine learning in clinical microbiology’.

The theme of the Medlab Middle East Congress this year is “Medical laboratory leadership redefined: One vision, limitless possibilities” and it is the world’s only multi-disciplinary medical laboratory congress. Offering 12 CME-accredited conferences, the congress this week will feature 130 speakers across 200 sessions and is expected to welcome over 4,000 delegates.

“The new lab automation track at the Medlab Middle East Congress explores the latest advancements and future trends in lab automation, helping laboratories stay at the forefront of innovation,” commented Rejoy Penacerrada, Conference Director, for Informa Markets. She added: “The track features expert-led sessions backed by prominent figures in the laboratory and healthcare industries, aiming to foster collaboration and inspire new ideas that enhance laboratory performance in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

Alongside the Lab Automation Track, the Medlab Middle East Congress has introduced two new leadership forums this year, dedicated to Women’s Health and Precision medicine. The Global Lab Leaders Breakfast Forum has also been added to the congress agenda this year and held its first-ever session today. Tomorrow, the GCC Lab Leaders Breakfast Forum will welcome officials, heads of laboratories and national standardisation bodies from across the region to strengthen cooperation.

Medlab Middle East continues until 6 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Held under the theme “Empowering today’s laboratories for tomorrow’s future”, the event showcases over 800 exhibitors from 40 countries and is expected to draw more than 20,000 attendees. Both visitors and exhibitors have the unique opportunity to connect with key industry players for business, share ideas, and gain access to pathbreaking research insights shared during the exhibition.

Medlab Middle East is officially supported by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Government of Dubai, Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Department of Health, College of American Pathologists, Saudi Society for Clinical Chemistry, Saudi Quality Council, and Emirates Society of Clinical Microbiologists.

As the MENA region's most prominent medical laboratory exhibition and congress, Medlab Middle East plays a crucial role in advancing the value of laboratory medicine worldwide, shaping the future of diagnostics by providing an international platform for laboratory industry leaders, including manufacturers, dealers and distributors to share best practice, showcase innovations, collaborate and network.

Medlab Middle East stems from 15 years of growth alongside the MENA region's largest healthcare event, Arab Health. Now in its 24th year, this annual medical laboratory meeting brings together exhibitors and attendees from over 180 countries.

Medlab Middle East will take place from 3 – 6 February 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE. A digital event will occur from 4 December – 20 February 2025.

