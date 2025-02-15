Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah (AUS) celebrated its 25th annual Global Day, a vibrant showcase of cultures, traditions and performances that brought together thousands of students, faculty and visitors for a spectacular two-day celebration of cultural diversity. Aligning with the UAE's declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community, the event, themed "Bridging Cultures: Building Communities," highlighted the transformative power of cultural exchange in nurturing understanding, inclusivity and a deeper sense of belonging—values that lie at the core of both AUS and the UAE's vision for a united, diverse and thriving society.

Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, inaugurated the event, reinforcing the university’s role as a hub for cultural engagement and global collaboration. With 36 cultural clubs participating—nearly 25 percent more than last year—this year’s event expanded its offerings with immersive pavilions, dynamic performances and interactive activities, providing a rich exploration of the 90 nationalities represented at AUS.

Held across multiple venues, including the Main Auditorium and Plaza, the event transformed the campus into a global stage. Attendees embarked on a journey through world traditions, with student-led pavilions offering experiences in history, art and cuisine.

The Emirati Cultural Club invited visitors to experience the UAE’s rich heritage through its theme “Between The Desert and The Sea,” a tribute to the country’s deep cultural roots, from the vast dunes of Liwa to the pearl-diving traditions of the Arabian Peninsula. Visitors engaged in hands-on activities such as painting shells, making pearl necklaces and playing traditional board games, offering an interactive glimpse into the lives of those who shaped the UAE’s history.

“The opportunity to educate those around us about our heritage is an honor,” said Omar Alali, Executive Assistant of the Emirati Cultural Club. “Through our pavilion, we aimed to showcase the rich traditions and values of the UAE and build a more inclusive society here at AUS.”

The Indian Cultural Club, known for its elaborate showcases, captivated audiences with a pavilion inspired by Emperor Shah Jahan’s legendary Peacock Throne. Carefully handcrafted with intricate gemwork and lace, the pavilion reflected India’s artistic and architectural heritage. The club also presented Navarasa, a stunning dance performance inspired by the nine primary human emotions in classical Indian storytelling, blending tradition with contemporary choreography to create an electrifying stage presence.

“The most special part of Global Day was the way our entire committee came together—placing every gem on the throne, perfecting every dance move, and ensuring every visitor had an unforgettable experience,” said Sanjana Monish Bharwani, Vice President of the Indian Cultural Club. “From the first day of planning to the final performance, the hard work is always worth it when we see the smiles, hear the cheers and feel the energy of the crowd.”

As one of the university’s most anticipated annual events, Global Day reflects AUS’ international character, which was seen it named among the UAE’s top five universities for its ratio of international students (QS World University Rankings 2025), and third in the Arab region for its international student ratio (QS Arab Region University Rankings 2024).

Reflecting on the success of this year’s event, Shaima Bin Taliah, Vice Chancellor for Student Experience, said: “Global Day embodies the spirit of AUS—a place where cultures come together to celebrate, learn and build lasting connections. This year, the event demonstrated our community’s shared commitment to unity through cultural exchange. Seeing students embrace their heritage while sharing it with others is a powerful reminder of how AUS continues to bridge cultures and build an inclusive community where every student feels welcomed and valued.”

As the 25th Global Day concluded, it reaffirmed the power of cultural traditions in bridging communities and reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global crossroads. Through shared experiences and dialogue, the event keeps diversity and understanding at the heart of AUS and the UAE’s multicultural society.