Riffa, Bahrain: The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has announced its partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)’s International Science and Technology Initiative (MISTI) for the third consecutive year. This collaboration, powered by Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), will host two exclusive training workshops open to all university students across Bahrain, taking place from January 6 to 30, 2025.

BBK’s sponsorship of this program reflects its commitment to enhancing the higher education landscape and cultivating a culture of innovation within the Kingdom of Bahrain. By supporting educational institutions in the implementation of high-caliber academic and training programs, the Bank plays a pivotal role in nurturing Bahraini talent and fostering the development of a highly skilled workforce, thereby reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a regional leader in education and innovation.

The first workshop, titled “MISTI Accelerator – Business Startup: Transforming the Future,” will be held on the AUBH campus, and will offer a unique opportunity for students to engage deeply with the process of establishing and managing startups, guiding them from conceptualization to practical implementation. Under the mentorship of international experts and trainers from MIT, participants will benefit from hands-on experience and practical insights, ensuring a productive and enriching learning journey that bridges academic knowledge with real-world application.

The second workshop, titled "Actuated Experiences - Design & Fabrication for Interactivity: Unlock the Door to Innovation," will take place at the University's D-Lab, utilizing the latest tools and creative workspaces. Led by a team of MIT trainers, participants will be divided into two groups and will have the opportunity to engage in an exclusive workshop focused on design and fabrication for interactivity.

This hands-on course allows participants to explore foundational technologies and fabrication techniques, including 3D modeling, rapid prototyping, and laser cutting, through projects that foster creativity and innovation.

"We extend our gratitude to BBK for their invaluable support of this pioneering program and take great pride in our collaboration with MISTI. This partnership embodies our core values to providing world-class educational opportunities to students and enhancing their understanding of the evolving science and technology landscape. It further affirms our role as a catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region, shaping future leaders and advancing Bahrain’s standing as a regional hub for research and progress." said Dr. Bradley J. Cook, President of the American University of Bahrain.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, BBK Group Chief Executive, stated, “We are pleased to collaborate with MIT and AUBH to support this exceptional program, which we regard as a pivotal stride toward empowering Bahraini youth and equipping them with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the future. By participating in this broad-ranging initiative, students are afforded a distinctive opportunity to refine their abilities and expand their potential in a setting that encourages creativity, nurtures innovation, and fosters forward-thinking. BBK is committed to championing such initiatives geared towards nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators, who are poised to bring about significant, positive transformation throughout our society.”

The MISTI program, sponsored by BBK, is open to all university students across Bahrain, offering a transformative opportunity to significantly enhance their skills and foster creative, strategic thinking. This initiative serves as an exceptional platform for students to refine their ideas and develop essential competencies within a dynamic and innovation-driven learning environment. The workshops aim to not only offer a platform for academic growth but also provides a valuable networking opportunity for students to connect with peers and industry professionals from Bahrain and beyond.