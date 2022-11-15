Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt:– Atos’ Tech for Climate Summit, which ran alongside COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, successfully concluded yesterday. Hosted together with its ecosystem partners the 2-day summit welcomed government officials, industry experts and global and regional customers to discuss, via various keynotes and panels, the essential collective role in the global transition to net zero and how to enable organizations to take action reduce their carbon emissions.

Egyptian-French Co-operation with Ministry of Communication and Information Technology

Dignitaries from the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology attended the event with aim of creating a constructive dialogue between the company and the government and private sectors on decarbonization. Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology; Engineer. Raafat Hindy, Egypt’s Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Engineer. Amr Mahfouz, CEO Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) were present alongside Mr. Marc Baréty - French Ambassador in Egypt.

Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, praised the Egyptian French cooperation in the field of communications and information technology in his speech, as well as the fruitful partnerships achieved on both sides in the fields of artificial intelligence, research, development and capacity building.

Industry collaboration to build sustainable technology with ACUD and DEFRA

"Sustainability is all about people, how we can give them a better life and how we can manage our resources well", said Khaled Abbas, Chairman of ACUD during his keynote. During the panel discussion between ACUD (Administrative capital of urban development), DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and Atos representatives, the importance of industry collaboration to build sustainable technology offerings for citizens was explored, together with the significance of planning, investment and commitment.

Digital technology working to reduce climate change

A session from Commercial International Bank Egypt around IT for Sustainability & Sustainability for IT explored how their in-house platform assess carbon emissions within their branches and lowers carbon footprints.

Atos discussed how together with technology partners it is developing a unique proof of concept for a sustainable and smart city in downtown Cairo.

During this event, EcoAct, an Atos company, launched its Climate Risk Platform, which assesses organizations’ vulnerability to climate risks. The platform models both classical climate risks such as floods and heat waves, as well as less common risks, such as glacial lake outburst floods, salinization of coastal water tables and the impact of ocean acidification. The need for businesses to identify, mitigate and adapt to vulnerabilities as a result of climate change is becoming increasingly important.

Digital technology for efficient agriculture

With the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) Atos also hosted a panel around the Future of Agriculture in Africa, around how to improve the entire agriculture ecosystem in Africa using a smart agriculture platform.

Bérénice Chassagne, Head of Growing Markets at Atos, said “Atos has been at the forefront of the net-zero movement in technology now for several years and the mix of our solutions, consulting and indeed our own progress uniquely positions us to bring together the best and brightest in technology in a summit like this. Ourgoal was to share knowledge, collaborate as an industry and realize the huge potential of technology to lead action on net zero. We would like to thank all of our partners, customers, government and non-government organizations for joining us in our journey to build a sustainable future.”

Laurent Barbet, Chief Operating Officer at Atos, said “There were some important discussions across the tech landscape and our collective capacity to provide decarbonization solutions along with our ecosystem partners. I sincerely hope this helps to bring the future to life and enable action on net zero. As far as Atos is concerned, our commitment to action on climate change and net-zero will remain a central pillar of our future R&D efforts and offerings.”

-Ends-

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Meenu Raje | Email : meenu.raje@atos.net