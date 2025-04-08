New categories to recognise creative excellence across AI, fintech, storytelling, leadership, design, and emerging talent

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity, the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry in Saudi Arabia, will conclude with the largest and most spectacular edition of Athar Awards to date. Submissions for Athar Awards 2025 officially open today, with 14 new additions bringing the total to over 30 categories, each spotlighting the growing constellation of campaigns, teams, and individual talent driving the Kingdom’s creative momentum.

Athar Awards will take place across two nights, reflecting its broader vision to champion creative excellence across both established disciplines and emerging frontiers. Saudi talent in the Individual categories will be recognised following day one of the festival at JAX District – Diriyah Biennale Foundation, while winners in the Campaign and Team categories will be honoured during a prestigious gala dinner on the festival’s closing night.

Ian Fairservice, Chairman of Athar Festival and Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group, said:

“Saudi Arabia’s creative industry is capturing the world’s attention with bold ideas, distinctive storytelling, and globally resonant work. Athar Awards are designed to harness and amplify that momentum, offering a platform that not only celebrates excellence but also propels it forward. As the creative output from the Kingdom grows more sophisticated and ambitious, these awards help showcase how Saudi creativity is perceived internationally — not just as promising, but as world-class. They mark a pivotal step in transforming recognition into long-term influence across the global creative economy.”

Mohamed Al Ayed, Vice Chairman of Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS, added: “Last year’s Athar Awards demonstrated that the spirit of Saudi innovation is well embedded and thrives across the creative marketing landscape. The fresh stories, perspectives, and bold creative approaches showcased by our winners and nominees — along with their impact on the Kingdom’s creative economy and contributions to Vision 2030 — are all truly worth celebrating. Today, we are proud to say that the additional award categories have been thoughtfully introduced to reflect the expanding breadth and depth of our homegrown talent. As we look forward to the largest editions of Athar Festival and Athar Awards in October, we wish all prospective nominees the very best of luck.”

Athar Awards 2025 boasts a dynamic mix of new Campaign and Team categories that spotlight innovation and creativity across a number of next-generation specialisations. Among the highlights is Best Artificial Intelligence/Augmented Reality Powered Campaign, which features cutting-edge campaigns that leverage smart technology to enhance engagement and impact. Best Fintech Solutions & E-commerce Campaign celebrates digital-first initiatives reshaping consumer experiences, while Best Video Storytelling Campaign recognises powerful visual narratives that elevate Saudi Arabia’s creative voice. In the Team categories, additional titles include Startup of the Year and Production Team of the Year, which acknowledge collective achievement across execution, strategy, and innovation.

The Individual categories place a renewed emphasis on leadership, influence, and transformative thinking. Disruptor of the Year celebrates boundary-pushing visionaries, while Influencer of the Year honours standout digital creators shaping conversations across platforms. Other additions include Creative Designer of the Year, Media Leader of the Year, and Young Creative of the Year — each highlighting the array of talents fuelling the Kingdom’s creative sphere.

Athar Festival 2025 is presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS. For the full list of Athar Awards 2025 categories, visit the official website (https://awards.atharfestival.com/).

About Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity

Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity, presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, is Saudi Arabia’s foremost creative marketing event. Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Athar sets the stage for leaders, decision-makers, and emerging talent to connect, share insights, and drive creative endeavours across the Kingdom's burgeoning sectors.

