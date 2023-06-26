Who: Amin H. Nasser, President & CEO, Aramco

What: Keynote speech at Energy Asia 2023

When: June 26, 2023

Where: Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Malaysia



Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser has called for Asia to take on a more prominent role in shaping a pragmatic, orderly and inclusive global energy transition. In a keynote speech at the Energy Asia conference today in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he encouraged countries in the region to adopt approaches that reflect their unique priorities, while reiterating Aramco’s strategy to help balance growing energy demands with more sustainable solutions.



On the opportunity for Asia to be more vocal about the energy transition, Mr. Nasser said: “When it comes to the energy transition, I do not believe the interests of this dynamic region are being adequately reflected in the popular energy transition narrative and current transition policies. Existing transition policies rightly attempt to address environmental sustainability. However, the equally critical issues of energy security and affordability are under-emphasized... I see this as Asia’s great opportunity to speak louder and more clearly about its unique transition priorities. Asia’s transition voice should match its economic voice.”



On Aramco’s strategy in Asia, Mr. Nasser said: “We are doubling down on Asia’s growing demand for energy; chemicals; advanced materials; lubricants; and new lower carbon energy, supported by game-changing technologies doubling down on these needs by being Asia’s ‘one-stop source’ that also aims to balance energy security and affordability with environmental sustainability.”



On Asia’s future outlook, Mr. Nasser said: “If we can bring our combined strength to bear on a new approach to energy transition that reflects Asia’s unique priorities, we can deliver the energy future that its economies and people deserve.”



This year, Energy Asia’s events center around the theme “Charting Pathways for a Sustainable Asia.” It emphasizes Asia’s diverse advanced, developing and emerging economies, which make the region a key area of global growth, ecosystem creation and collaboration during the energy transition.



Aramco Contact Information

International Media Relations: international.media@aramco.com



About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com