According to the World Economic Forum, the travel and tourism sector will see 30 billion tourist visits by 2034, underscoring the importance of the theme ‘Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology’

New features include the ATM Travel Tech co-located show and the ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge, as well as larger IBTM @ ATM, which will bring together the global business events (MICE) community

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has officially announced the theme for the 2026 edition of the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East, where the crossroads of East meets West: “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology.”

Taking place from 4–7 May 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), ATM 2026 will explore the forces reshaping the global tourism landscape and highlight how innovation is transforming every stage of the traveller’s journey.

The period leading up to 2040 is expected to be one of the most transformative eras in the history of global tourism, with research from the World Economic Forum highlighting that the travel and tourism sector is projected to serve 30 billion tourist visits and contribute $16 trillion to global GDP by 2034. In parallel, technological advancements, including AI-driven personalisation and immersive digital experiences, alongside green aviation and smart mobility, are set to redefine how, where, and why people travel.

Against this backdrop, ATM 2026 will provide a vital platform for the global travel community to explore new opportunities, accelerate technological adoption, and build a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive industry for the future.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “The next ten years and beyond are going to be crucial for the travel and tourism industry. We are at a significant turning point where factors such as climate change, digital advancements, and evolving consumer expectations are all coming together to create both challenges and opportunities. By showcasing how innovation can enhance the travel experience, improve operational efficiency, and promote sustainability, ATM 2026 will provide an important platform for the global industry to prepare for what lies ahead, while ensuring the Middle East remains at the forefront of this evolution.”

ATM’s emphasis on innovation is also underpinned by market momentum. According to the ATM Travel Trends Report 2025, travel spend in the Middle East is expected to surpass US$350 billion by 2030, with inbound travel projected to grow at nearly double the global average. Demand for business events (MICE), luxury experiences, and transformative journeys is surging across the region, positioning the Middle East as a dynamic hub for the future of global tourism.

Building on this growth, ATM 2026 will feature several dedicated show verticals, each designed to deepen engagement within key sectors driving the future of travel.

ATM Travel Tech will make its debut as a fully co-located show at ATM 2026. Evolving from its previous role as a fast-growing sector on the show floor, it will now take place within dedicated halls directly linked to ATM during the same dates, reflecting the accelerating convergence of technology and tourism. The show will highlight how breakthrough innovations, from AI-powered trip planning and immersive experiences to smart payments, fintech, mobility, big data, and cybersecurity, are transforming the travel ecosystem.

The Tech & Innovation Zone will form the core of ATM Travel Tech, featuring an 850 sqm immersive space showcasing robotics, AR/VR, next-generation payments, and green technology solutions, anchored by the Future Stage, a 250-seat theatre hosting futurists, entrepreneurs, and global tech leaders.

IBTM @ ATM, which returns in 2026 following a successful launch during last year’s event, will connect the global business events (MICE) community with the Middle East’s rapidly expanding meetings and mega-events sector, bringing association planners, conference organisers, and corporate buyers together with leading destination convention bureaus, venues and business event suppliers.

Meanwhile, the ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge will create an exclusive environment for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals to connect with world-class luxury brands, spanning hospitality, private aviation, yachting, and bespoke travel experiences.

“Our show verticals have become vital in showcasing the changing structure of the global travel and tourism industry. By focusing alongside its core leisure travel focus, ATM 2026 ensures that we highlight areas where innovation and investment have the greatest influence. Each vertical offers a carefully curated environment where stakeholders can engage more deeply, form meaningful partnerships, and collectively shape the industry’s future to 2040,” added Curtis.

As global tourism evolves towards innovation, sustainability, and purposeful growth, ATM 2026 will convene industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to showcase pioneering solutions and share insights that will drive the sector forward. With over 55,000 industry professionals from 166 countries having attended the 2025 edition, ATM continues to expand its role as a catalyst for global collaboration and a launchpad for the ideas and technologies transforming travel.

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/.

Now in its 33rd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading global platform driving growth and innovation across every sector of the travel and tourism industry. Held annually in Dubai – the gateway to global travel and tourism with its unmatched connectivity – ATM is where the energy of opportunity comes to life.

More than just an event, ATM is a dynamic hub for industry communities, featuring forums, experiences, and networking opportunities that continue well beyond the show floor throughout the week. Now in a period of rapid expansion, ATM has grown 16% year-over-year, attracting over 55,000 travel professionals from 166 countries.

The next edition of ATM will take place in Dubai from 4–7 May 2026.

