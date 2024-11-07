Exclusive survey on attendees’ investment priorities - revealed: private equity, private credit & venture capital dominate

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group”), the leading global financial services provider, announces its upcoming event - Apex Invest Abu Dhabi - will take place on 18-19 November 2024 at The Hilton, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The exclusive Abu Dhabi event will convene over 200 investors and allocators – who together manage $4 trillion in assets – split across the UAE, US, UK, and the rest of the world. Senior representatives from Mubadala, ADIC, ADIA, ADQ, PIF and OIA will attend, plus other Family Offices, Sovereign Wealth Funds, and other investor institutions.

Distinguished speakers will include senior representatives from Investec and the Abu Dhabi Financial Services Regulatory Authority. A further competitive differentiator is Apex Invest’s guarantee of a two-to-one investor-to-manager ratio at the event.

The event agenda will explore investment strategies shaping the future of asset management. Investors and asset allocators attending November’s event were exclusively surveyed and revealed their investment priorities included:

Private Equity (75% of respondents) attracted the strongest interest, followed by Private Credit (59%) and Venture Capital (48%)

Diverse portfolio mix: Investment strategies of attendees include Private Equity (18%), real assets (14%), plus digital assets (5%), global macro (5%), Venture Capital (18%), and multi-strategy (7%).

Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group, said:

“Apex Invest Abu Dhabi is a compelling opportunity for investors to connect and share insight on the dynamic world of asset management, bringing together the most influential investors and thought leaders in Abu Dhabi. The two-to-one investor-to-manager ratio will drive agenda setting discussions on future capital flows and strategies.

Key sessions such as "Sovereign Perspectives: Understanding Investment Strategy, Risk, and Emerging Trends" and "Real Estate in the Middle East", will provide deeper insight into how these evolving sectors and geopolitical factors are reshaping investment strategies.

Discussions will also explore emerging asset classes such as AI infrastructure, digital assets, and secondaries, offering a forward-looking view of the market.

Attendees will also benefit from roundtables on Climate Tech, real estate, ‘real’ assets and ESG; curated one-on-one meetings; and access to 5,000 managers and allocators via the apexinvest.io platform, for optimal, comprehensive networking.

Notes to Editors

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while fueling the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the asset servicing industry through its investment in innovation and talent. Today, Apex Group sets the pace in asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the asset servicing industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

Apex Invest Abu Dhabi

Apex Invest Abu Dhabi is a premier investor networking event taking place at The Hilton, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on November 18-19, 2024. Part of the Apex Invest Events series, it brings together leading allocators and managers for exclusive insights into investment strategies, capital raising, and industry trends. The event will feature high-profile speakers, thought leadership sessions, and curated opportunities for relationship building and knowledge sharing within the global financial community.

