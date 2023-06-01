Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organised its hackathon, ‘Innovate for a Sustainable World’, which was held recently.

The hackathon aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and creating innovative solutions for climate change challenges of tomorrow. Participants were tasked with developing solutions to one of three challenges to develop software solutions for monitoring greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy and energy efficiency, and develop ways to promote a culture of sustainability.

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Hackathon witnessed the participation of students, entrepreneurs, and innovators who are passionate about creating positive change to counter the challenges of climate change. The event offered a unique opportunity for participants to collaborate with like-minded individuals, learn from industry experts, showcase their innovative solutions, and leverage the expertise of professionals in the field.

The ‘Innovate for a Sustainable World” hackathon project is considered one of the transformational projects within the agreements of the federal government entities for the year 2022, which were signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. These agreements represent quality projects that move the country towards the future and enhance its competitiveness.

This project supports the UAE Government's endeavour to accelerate the achievements of the supportive force for the global environmental sustainability agenda, within the vision of ‘We the UAE 2031’ which calls for high-quality, greater efforts that help the government realise its goals and benefit the society as well as various parts of the nation, becoming a key contributor to having a more prosperous community within the next 10 years.

The hackathon was organised by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in collaboration with Bolt Consultancy a UAE-based event management agency. The top three teams received monetary rewards amounting to more than AED 20,000 and got the opportunity to present their solutions to industry experts.

“DRONE DROP” team has won the first place in the hackathon and was awarded with AED 10,000. The second and the third place was bagged by “SHAKHS” and “NOMO” respectively, who were awarded with AED 8,000 and AED 5,000. The winning teams will get to participate in the second phase of the hackathon, the Accelerator Program, in which their ideas will be supported to become commercially viable and practically implemented. The teams will be provided with essential training on designing the project marketing plan, financial plan, team building, relationships with other industries, commercialisation and business development strategy.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/

