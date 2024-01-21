ABCK -AmCham Kuwait in partnership with Sultan, K-PAK and its members engage in environmental sustainability through a proactive beach clean-up initiative held at the Kuwait Free-trade Zone. The event, saw enthusiastic participation from AmCham members and friends, reflecting a collective commitment to preserving Kuwait's coastline and addressing the global challenge of plastic pollution.

Against the backdrop of the stunning Kuwait Free-trade Zone, AmCham Kuwait brought together a group of individuals who joined forces to collect plastics and waste, contributing to the ongoing efforts to maintain a cleaner and healthier shoreline. The event served as a to enhance AmCham Kuwait's dedication to corporate social responsibility and its proactive approach to fostering a sustainable future for the community.

The participants, armed with gloves, bags, and a shared sense of responsibility, diligently combed through the beach area, collecting and properly disposing of plastic waste and other debris. This hands-on approach not only contributed to immediate environmental improvement but also raised awareness about the importance of responsible waste management.

AmCham Kuwait acknowledges the crucial role of businesses in addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable practices. By organizing events like the beach clean-up, AmCham Kuwait aims to inspire its members to integrate eco-friendly initiatives into their corporate strategies, fostering a culture of environmental consciousness.

In the spirit of collaboration, AmCham Kuwait looks forward to partnering with other organizations, and stakeholders to amplify the impact of such initiatives and work towards a cleaner, greener Kuwait.

About ABCK-AmCham Kuwait:

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization operating since 1985 and is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has functioned as an advocate for American interests in the state of Kuwait. For More Information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on the social media channel @abck1985