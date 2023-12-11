Runners can choose from 100km ultramarathon, 50km marathon, 25km half marathon, 10km fun run and 1.4km kids' run

Participants will get to run through stunning landscapes of historic city, including Maraya, Hegra and Elephant Rock

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – AlUla Moments has announced that the AlUla Trail Race, a thrilling two-day running event, will make its return from 11-12 January 2024, inviting athletes of all abilities to test their strength amid the ancient city’s breathtaking and diverse landscapes.

Held as part of Winter at Tantora, the AlUla Moments flagship festival running from 21 December to 27 January 2024, the AlUla Trail Race is back for its second edition with a range of races suitable for all.

From a 100km Sharaan Trail ultramarathon to the 50km Hegra Trail ultramarathon, the Elephant Rock Trail 25km half marathon to the Oasis Trail 10km fun run and a 1.4km kids' run, the event promises an inclusive and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

“This year's AlUla Trail Race is more than just an event - it's a celebration of AlUla's natural wonders and our ambition to transform the city into an exceptional sporting destination where the spirit of adventure, determination, and camaraderie thrive,” said Rami Almoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla. “We look forward to inviting participants from all over to experience the city while embarking on a fun fitness challenge, from international athletes to amateur runners and young participants alike.”

More than just a test of endurance and physical ability, the run is a chance to experience the very best of AlUla’s many marvels from a unique perspective. Participants will have the exclusive opportunity to run through the stunning landscapes of this historic city, passing by iconic landmarks such as the world’s largest mirrored building Maraya, the naturally carved wonder of Elephant Rock, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra.

All the races have been carefully designed to provide an unparalleled, once-in-a-lifetime experience, merging the thrill of a premier sporting event with the awe-inspiring beauty of AlUla.

The AlUla Trail Race 2024 is expected to draw 1,500 local and international professional runners and tourists alike. Apart from the race, the weekend promises an array of fun activities, from a vibrant welcome party to the 3km community Sunset Race that showcases AlUla’s matchless beauty through a new lens.

AlUla Train Race is just one part of the trailblazing Winter at Tantora festival of culture, art, and music, which will also witness the multi-sensory Tantora Celebration, the Shorfat AlJadidah balcony musical experience, and Jamil and Bouthayna Musical, as well as evocative Poet Nights, the much-awaited AlUla Citrus Festival, and much more.

The AlUla Trail Run is set to return months after the successful hosting of the first-ever AlUla Desert Blaze in August, both of which are part of an exciting roster of sports events that take advantage of the city’s unique landscape, which includes sandstone cliffs, lush oases, and fertile farmlands. From hosting the AlUla Camel Cup and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup to the prestigious AlUla Tour, AlUla has championed sustainable development across its sports and adventure offerings, paving the way for a future filled with exceptional experiences.

