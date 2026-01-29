Alizz Islamic Bank has announced its strategic partnership with the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) and the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) for the 17th IFSB Summit, which will be held in the Sultanate of Oman for the first time from 2–3 February 2026 at The St. Regis Hotel Muscat.

The hosting of this prestigious global summit in Oman reflects the Sultanate’s growing role as a regional hub for Islamic finance and underscores the maturity and resilience of its Islamic banking sector. Alizz Islamic Bank’s partnership in this landmark event highlights its continued commitment to supporting the advancement and global integration of Islamic banking as an important component of economic growth. The 17th IFSB Summit will bring together senior regulators, policymakers, industry leaders and experts from across the world to discuss key developments, regulatory frameworks, and future trends shaping the Islamic financial services industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ali Al Mani CEO of Alizz Islamic Bank said “Our partnership with the Central Bank of Oman and the IFSB on this summit represents a strategic step towards strengthening the Islamic banking ecosystem, promoting regulatory excellence and fostering sustainable economic growth. Islamic banking plays a vital role in enhancing financial stability, inclusion and ethical banking practices, all of which contribute to long-term economic development and Alizz Islamic Bank is key driver of this development”

The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) is an international standard-setting organization that promotes the soundness and stability of the Islamic financial services industry. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, the IFSB issues global prudential standards and guiding principles for Islamic banks, takaful companies, and capital market institutions, working closely with regulators and international financial bodies worldwide.

Alizz Islamic Bank has consistently played a proactive role in uplifting the Islamic banking sector in Oman by supporting initiatives that drive transformation and alignment with international practices.