Abu Dhabi, Ali & Sons Group, one of the UAE’s leading diversified conglomerates, has concluded its successful participation in “Make it in the Emirates 2026,” held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), marking strong engagement with industry stakeholders and investors.

The Group’s pavilion attracted significant interest from visitors across a wide range of industrial sectors, serving as a key platform for fostering constructive dialogue with investors and potential partners from within the UAE and internationally.

Over the course of the four-day event, Ali & Sons showcased its advanced industrial capabilities through its subsidiaries operating in the energy, marine engineering, contracting, and manufacturing sectors. The Group reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the UAE’s industrial growth and enhancing In-Country Value (ICV), in line with the event’s theme, “Advanced Industry. Accelerating Achievements,” and national initiatives including the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and Operation 300bn.

Saeed Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of Real Estate & Investments at Ali & Sons Group, said: “We are proud to participate in this important national platform, which has enabled us to strengthen our partnerships, showcase our capabilities, and explore new opportunities that support our vision for sustainable growth.”

The Group’s solutions garnered notable interest, particularly in oilfield equipment manufacturing, marine engineering, energy infrastructure, and civil projects. The pavilion also welcomed high-level visits from government officials and business leaders, underscoring Ali & Sons’ role as a key contributor to the UAE’s industrial development.

About Ali & Sons Holding LLC

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Ali & Sons Holding LLC is a diversified, family-owned conglomerate with over four decades of excellence. Under the leadership of H.E. Ali bin Khalfan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, the Group has played a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s economic development across key sectors.

The Group’s operations are structured across three core divisions—Automotive, Energy & Industrial, and Real Estate, Retail & Investments—each dedicated to driving innovation, delivering quality, and supporting the UAE’s vision for sustainable growth and national progress.