Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group, pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences in Sharjah, has hosted "BE AWARE Alef Pink Warriors Breast Cancer Awareness" campaign for all its employees in its headquarters on October 13.

The Group has collaborated with the Breastfeeding Friends Society to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Attendees enthusiastically participated by donning pink attire to support the cause. The campaign aims to inspire early detection and prevention through community solidarity, informative presentations, meaningful discussions, and heartfelt giveaways, thereby contributing to the fight against breast cancer.

Alef Group and its dedicated partners strive to offer hope and make a lasting impact in this significant battle, knowing that breast cancer affects us all, regardless of gender.

About Alef Group:

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 10 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

