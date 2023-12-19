Khaled Abd Al Rahman opens Al Wathba Concerts on the Festival main stage

Open air concerts where culture, art and true Arab musical excellence shine

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Sheikh Zayed Festival, taking place in the Al Wathba region of Abu Dhabi, is organizing the entertaining feature, Al Wathba Concerts, for the first time this year to add to the wide array of events and activities of the Festival. Al Wathba Concerts will present audiences with a constellation of Arabic music and singing stars, showcasing some of their best and most popular work. The concerts season begins on Saturday, 23rd of December, 2023, will include heritage music, national songs, folklore shows and popular singing performances that will cater to all different tastes and cultures.

Saudi singer Khaled Abd Al Rahman will perform at the first concert, which will take place on the main Festival stage from 9 p.m. Gates will be opening at 7:30 p.m. The famous artist will sing some of his most loved songs to audiences. Visitors can book their tickets easily through Platinumlist.net to attend the concert.

Al Wathba Concerts will be held every Saturday alongside the many events that take place on weekends, such as the fireworks displays, to allow the public to fully enjoy the international cultural and artistic atmosphere of the festival in the company of family and friends in the company of citizens, residents and tourists from around the world.

Al Wathba Concerts give the audience an opportunity to enjoy performances of a large number of their favourite stars and make life-long memories in an environment surrounded by arts, culture, music, celebrations, activities and major events that bring together people from around the world to enjoy the entertainment and cultural activations brought to Festival’s arenas, stages and pavilions.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival’s grounds, pavilions and stages offer visitors a fascinating array of cultural, educational and recreational events, activities and programmes that cater to all age groups, as well as giving opportunities to win valuable prizes through multiple competitions. It also provides a unique shopping experience that offers a wide range of local and international products, as well as a range of flavourful dining experiences through the vast number of local and international restaurants attracted by the Festival’s organizing committee from all over the world. All aspects of the Sheikh Zayed Festival were hand-selected to build a joyful family-friendly environment that appeals to all tastes and age groups.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes visitors every day until March 9th, 2024, and is open from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and until 1 a.m. on weekends and public holidays, giving everyone them the opportunity to enjoy happy memorable times with family and friends in the open air with an abundance of events, activities and competitions for all.