Al Ain, United Arab Emirates: – Celebrating its third edition, the Al Shira’aa Arabian Horse Show returns to new venue, the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, from the 28th to 30th January under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and Owner of Al Shira’aa Arabians.

Competitors have flown in from all over Europe to compete against the region’s most beautiful Arabian horses at this stunning ECAHO Title ‘A’ International show, which sees a prize fund of over AED3,000,00. Entrants will be evaluated by some of the most prestigious and revered judges from around the globe.

Originating from the Arabian Peninsula, the Arabian horse is renowned for its elegance and endurance and has played a crucial role in the development of many other horse breeds worldwide. With a distinctive dished face, arched neck and high tail carriage, the Arabian horse exudes grace and beauty.

In 2023, the show saw UAE-based breeders reigning supreme with Dubai Arabian Horse Stud, owned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai take multiple championships including Gold Champion Yearling Colt, Gold Champion Yearling Filly and Gold Champion Junior Colt. Ajman Stud secured the much-coveted Gold Champion Senior Stallion prize, Al Aryam Arabians took the Gold Championship for the Senior Mares and Sharjah’s Emirates Stud the Gold Champion Junior Filly.

Bulgari has proudly returned for the third year running as Gold sponsor for the prestigious Al Shira’aa Arabian Show. Bulgari has created stunning podiums that showcase their key hero pieces, including the iconic women's Diva, the captivating Serpenti, the bold B.zero1, and the sophisticated men's Octo watch. These exquisite timepieces and jewellery pieces represent Bulgari's commitment to craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation. By partnering with the Al Shira’aa Arabian Show, Bulgari continues to demonstrate their dedication to supporting and celebrating the beauty and grace of Arabian culture.

Alongside the show, little visitors are catered to in the dedicated Kids Zone within the Al Shira’aa Village, which includes face painting, a carousel, a sustainability area and skill games. The village also includes multiple food trucks and retail outlets, as well as the venue’s two restaurants for those seeking a sit-down meal.

The show runs from 14:00 to 20:00 each day and is open to the public free of charge. On Tuesday’s Championship Day, the show will feature entertainment from mesmerising Spanish horse whisperer Santi Serra, wowing the crowds with his spectacular liberty display.

