Imports of Thai products to grow multifold

Al Maya Supermarkets, renowned for its dedication to quality and diverse product range, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Thai Trade Centre, Dubai to present the "THINK FOOD, THINK THAILAND" Thai Food Festival 2023. This event is set to take place in 10 branches, informed Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group. Al Maya Supermarkets has established itself as a pioneer in introducing Thai products to the region, and this event further underscores our dedication to bringing the rich flavors of Thailand to our valued customers. The Thai Food Festival 2023 was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Sorayut Chasombat, Ambassador of Thailand to UAE.

As one of the oldest supermarket chains in the region, Al Maya Supermarkets has a longstanding tradition of importing and showcasing the finest Thai products. From delectable Thai Rice and Canned Foods to exquisite Coconut Products, Fragrant Thai Noodles, and Authentic Fish Sauce, our shelves are adorned with a comprehensive array of items that exemplify the essence of Thailand's culinary heritage.

The scope of our "Thai Food Festival 2023" is not confined to just food and beverage products. Al Maya Supermarkets takes pride in offering a wide range of Thai Exotic Fruits and Vegetables, sourced meticulously to ensure utmost freshness and quality. Our commitment to providing the best to our customers is evident as we import these products through both air and sea routes, ensuring a steady supply of premium produce throughout the year, said Mr. Kamal Vachani.

With a steadfast dedication to meeting our customers' preferences, Al Maya Supermarkets boasts an extensive selection of Thai products that encompass the entire spectrum of taste and preference. "Thai Food Festival 2023" serves as a testament to our mission of fostering cultural appreciation and offering unparalleled shopping experiences.

Join us in celebrating "Thai Food Festival 2023" across all participating branches. Immerse yourself in the Flavors, aromas, and traditions of Thailand as Al Maya Supermarkets continues to be your trusted destination for all things Thai.