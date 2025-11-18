Dubai: Al Masaood Power Division, part of a leading Abu Dhabi business conglomerate, Al Masaood Group, is showcasing its innovation in uninterrupted power supply technology, the mtu Kinetic PowerPack (KPP), at the Dubai Airshow 2025, held at Dubai World Central from 17 to 21 November.

Making its debut at one of the world’s foremost aerospace events, the mtu Kinetic PowerPack represents a major step forward in uninterrupted, battery-free power for mission-critical operations. With the aviation sector increasingly dependent on stable and resilient energy infrastructure, the system demonstrates how advanced power engineering can safeguard continuity in environments where even milliseconds of downtime are unacceptable.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power, said: “Energy resilience is mission-critical to the aviation industry, and our participation at the Dubai Airshow highlights Al Masaood Power’s commitment to delivering sustainable and intelligent power solutions needed to support its continuous operations. The mtu Kinetic PowerPack, a fusion of Rolls-Royce engineering and advanced kinetic flywheel technology, delivers continuous, perfectly conditioned power without the need for batteries. It is a robust, future-ready solution designed to ensure stability and continuity for the most demanding applications, from airports and air-traffic control systems to data centres, hospitals, and manufacturing facilities.”

Unlike traditional standby generator systems, the KPP does not require batteries. Its kinetic energy storage unit, powered by a constantly rotating flywheel, immediately supplies energy to the generator in the event of a power outage. Simultaneously, the diesel engine accelerates to its rated output, allowing the system to stabilise and continue providing power without interruption.

By exhibiting at the Dubai Airshow 2025, Al Masaood Power Division underscores its ongoing collaboration with Rolls-Royce Power Systems and commitment to advancing the UAE’s industrial and technological capabilities. The showcase builds on the Division’s growing portfolio of sustainable energy solutions designed to support the nation’s vision of industrial innovation, decarbonisation, and infrastructure resilience.

Visitors can explore the mtu Kinetic PowerPack at Stand 2229, Space Pavilion and engage with Al Masaood Power’s technical experts to learn more about its applications across aviation, defence, and other mission-critical sectors.

About Al Masaood Power Division

Al Masaood Power Division represents mtu, a Rolls Royce Solution in the UAE, Bahrain, and Iraq, Volvo Penta in the UAE and Bahrain, and Leroy Somer in the UAE, providing the highest standards of after sales services. The Division’s professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and can plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.

For more information about our products, services, and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

www.masaoodpower.com, To view the complete range of the latest:

Volvo Penta products and solutions please visit: https://www.volvopentashop.com/almasaoodauh/en-GB MTU products and solutions; please visit: https://www.mtu-online.com/mtu/company/?r=yXGSV1lM

Leroy Somer products and solutions; please visit: https://acim.nidec.com/generators/leroy-somer/products