Kuwait City, Kuwait – Al Hamra Real Estate is about to embark on a transformative journey, one that aims to create real impact in the lives of seasoned professionals seeking their next career milestone. The Al Hamra Career Fair will be held on the 18th and 19th of September at the iconic Al Hamra Shopping Centre in Kuwait City. In collaboration with Watheefti, Al Hamra Real Estate Company is proud to present an event that doesn’t just offer opportunities—it opens doors to the future.

This career fair is a bold reimagining of what professional growth can look like. Unlike the typical job fairs that often cater to those just starting out, Al Hamra’s focus is on seasoned professionals—those who have already carved out a path but are ready for the next chapter. This event is about empowerment, providing a platform for experienced individuals to connect with over 25 leading companies and their representatives across various sectors, including retail, finance, technology, healthcare, and more.

But what truly sets this career fair apart is the values that drive it.

Support and Enablement lies at the very core of Al Hamra’s mission. The company is deeply invested in the growth and well-being of its community and stakeholders. This fair is not just about helping professionals find jobs—it’s about helping them thrive. Al Hamra recognizes that every individual’s success contributes to the success of the entire community. The career fair is a tangible reflection of that belief, offering guidance, opportunities, and the support needed to take that next, bold step.

At its heart, Customer-Centricity is about relationships, and Al Hamra knows that strong, meaningful relationships are the foundation of success. This career fair is designed to foster deeper connections between seasoned professionals and recruiters who are looking for more than just resumes—they're looking for individuals who can drive their companies forward. Al Hamra is committed to understanding the needs of both job seekers and employers, ensuring that the event is a personalized and dynamic experience for all involved.

In a world that is constantly changing, Adaptability has never been more important. Al Hamra prides itself on being dynamic and versatile, and this career fair is a reflection of that. The company understands that the professional landscape is always shifting, and it is fully prepared to meet those changes head-on, providing a platform for experienced professionals to not only find new roles but to evolve alongside the industries they serve.

Marketing & Public Relations Manager at Al Hamra Real Estate, Mr. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Duwaihi, emphasized the company's commitment to bringing constructive change within the communities it operates saying: "At Al Hamra, we are dedicated to enhancing the professional landscape in Kuwait by providing substantial opportunities that enable experienced professionals to reach new heights in their careers. Our new approach is designed to not only connect experienced professionals with opportunities but to foster meaningful interactions that lead to long-term career growth. By focusing on career development, skills growth, and relationship building, we’re creating a platform that’s as much about cultivating leadership and innovation as it is about filling roles.”

This event is not just about job placements—it's a pivotal moment for HR professionals as well. In today’s competitive market, the ability to connect directly with experienced talent is invaluable. The Al Hamra Career Fair offers HR professionals a chance to engage with top-tier candidates in a setting that encourages real conversations, deeper understanding, and stronger relationships. It's more than recruitment—it's about finding the right people to help shape the future of their organizations.

Al Hamra’s mission goes beyond business. Through its Enhancement Strategy, the company has launched numerous initiatives across sustainability, art and design, health and wellness, women empowerment, and beyond. These initiatives, along with the career fair, reflect Al Hamra’s unwavering commitment to community inclusiveness. The company is not just creating opportunities; it is shaping the very fabric of Kuwait’s economic landscape, with a focus on fostering leadership, growth, and innovation that touches every corner of society.

