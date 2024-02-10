Ajman: In line with its efforts to enhance Ajman’s position as a global sports destination, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development - ADTD announces the launch of Ajman International Bodybuilding Competition, which will be held at the Ajman Police Sports and Shooting Club from February 10 to 11, 2024.

Given the importance of the competition on the international level, the event is attended by key figures in the world of bodybuilding including Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Sharqi, President of the UAE Federation for Body Building and Physical Strength, Dr. Rafael Santoga, President of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, Dr. Eng. Adel Fahim, President of the Arab & African Federation and First Vice President of Dr. Rafael Santoga. This continued presence of these prominent figures is considered a great enhancement for the reputation of the Emirate of Ajman on the international scene from sports and media perspectives.

The competition witnesses a wide participation of international bodybuilders, and features several competitive categories including classic bodybuilding, Physique, Muscular Physique, Bodystyle, and different age groups including youth, men, and masters.

In this regard, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development stated, “The Ajman International Bodybuilding Competition represents an exceptional platform to showcase Ajman’s capabilities as a host of international events, and reflects the emirate’s commitment to attract global attention as an integrated tourist destination thanks to the diversity of cultural, heritage and entertainment attractions and the emirate efforts to provide all the needed elements to ensure the event’s success.”

The competition includes two main categories: professional and amateur with professional cards to be provided to the winners of the amateur categories which opens the door for them to participate directly in the IFBB Elite Pro competition for professional participants. This has been done in coordination with the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness which makes it a powerful attracting factor to all athletes seeking the opportunity to compete in professional championships.

Ajman International Bodybuilding Competition is held in collaboration with UAE Federation for Body Building and Physical Strength, International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, the host sponsor Ajman Police Sports and Shooting Club, the hydration sponsor Gulfa Company, the distinguished sponsor Ajman Sewerage, the host sponsor Zoya Health and Wellbeing Resort, and the supporters Ajman Police General Headquarter, Al Qudra Sports Management, Zayona Group, and the support of distinguished companies such as Max Power, Red One, dynamic sounds and light.

The Ajman competition is a leading sports event that attracts a large number of athletes from different nationalities and provides an excellent opportunity for participants to explore the Emirate of Ajman. This is one of the major objectives of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development which is sponsoring this event in line with its efforts to encourage cross-cultural communication and sharing sport experiences among athletes representing diverse communities.

The Emirate of Ajman awaits the arrival of players and fans to participate in this wonderful sports event that reflects the diversity and development in the field of bodybuilding on the international scene. The tournament will be held at Ajman Police Sports and Shooting Club following the great successes achieved by the competition on both international and local levels.

About the Ajman Department of Tourism Development

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://ajman.travel/ar-ajmantourism/