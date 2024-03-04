Abu Dhabi, UAE: The AIM Congress 2024 roadshow across Latin America concluded on a high note, bolstering ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and various countries in the region. The series of engagements, spanning Sao Paulo, Brazil; Lima, Peru; and Bogota, Colombia, showcased the vibrant economic opportunities and fostered invaluable connections between stakeholders from both regions.

The roadshow kicked off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with meeting with notable organizations such as the GRI Club and LIDE, who reaffirmed their commitment to fostering international collaborations with support from AIM Congress. The forthcoming Brazil – UAE forum in Dubai, organized by LIDE, stands as a testament to the strengthening economic bonds between the two nations.

Further solidifying bilateral relations, meetings with prominent entities like Patria Investments and the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce emphasized mutual interest in enhancing trade and investment opportunities. Discussions centered around creating strategic partnerships and exploring avenues for cooperation in various sectors.

In Lima, Peru, productive sessions with the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR) underscored the shared vision of establishing a business corridor between Latin America and Asia through the UAE. The tour also witnessed engagement with PROMPERU, the official tourism board of Peru, who expressed interest in becoming part of 2024 AIM Congress. Warmi Ventures, a digital business hub, signed an MoU with AIM Global Foundation to formalize their participation as a national partner for the AIM Startup competition.

In Colombia, the AIM Congress 2024 promotional tour forged strategic alliances and explored investment opportunities across diverse sectors. Engagements with organizations such as PROCOLOMBIA, Invest in Bogota, and the Colombia Private Equity Association (COLCAP), National Governor's Association and the Bogota Chamber of Commerce highlighted the regional initiatives, Colombia's competitive advantages with the aim of attracting foreign investment and boosting its economic growth.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of the AIM Congress and the AIM Global Foundation said: “AIM Congress 2024 will play a vital role in facilitating communication among global leaders and key stakeholders in the investment field. AIM Congress hopes to stimulate collaboration and joint efforts, shedding light on developments in the global investment landscape and proposing innovative solutions to current and future challenges. I want to express my gratitude to the ambassadors of the UAE in Brazil, Peru, and Colombia for their support and cooperation in the success of the promotional tours.”

AIM Congress 2024, to be held under the theme "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potentials for Global Economic Development," is organized with the support of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as lead partner. The summit is scheduled to take place from May 7 to 9, 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

