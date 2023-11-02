Urbanscape® by Knauf Insulation to feature pioneering green solutions throughout.

Dubai, UAE: - As anticipation builds for the landmark Conference of the Parties (COP28) from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in the UAE, Living with a Green Heart (LWGH) social sustainability initiative by Knauf Insulation, has launched the groundbreaking One World. One Family. Exhibition & Events at the Slovenian Pavilion, Expo City Dubai.

Starting November 1, 2023, and running until December 12, this six-week exhibition at the Slovenian Pavilion will spotlight weekly themes, each emphasizing sustainable practices and eco-conscious living from diverse indigenous communities worldwide.

Open daily from 10 am to 6 pm, with guided tours at 11 am on workdays, the exhibition centres on the “365 Days of Ancient Wisdom for the Wellbeing of Modern Man” project by Dr. Saša Božič, who journeyed across 11 global regions, immersing herself in the traditions of 11 indigenous tribes.

Dr. Saša Bavec, Director of the Living with A Green Heart NGO and Knauf Insulation Board member, said: “As COP28 nears, marking a crucial juncture in global sustainability discussions, the significance of reconnecting with our ancestral wisdom becomes paramount. This exhibition illuminates the age-old wisdom of indigenous tribes on sustainable living, offering insights into harmonising ancient practices with our modern lifestyles. It’s more than a showcase; it’s a clarion call to remember and for blending tradition with modernity.”

“The UAE, a beacon of change and innovation, leads this transformative journey. Our partnership with the Hamdan Bin Mohamed Heritage Center for this exhibition further elevates our message: In our fast-paced world, mere coexistence with nature isn’t enough; we must cherish and protect it. We look forward to welcoming the diverse UAE community and visitors to this enlightening experience,” Dr. Saša Bavec added.

LWGH, originating from Slovenia, is a global advocate for sustainable living, green solutions, and nature reconnection. The organization emphasizes a balanced approach to all 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The One World. One Family. exhibition spotlights the importance of holistic sustainable living, taking visitors on a journey that unveils the eco-roots of human civilization and showcases the art of harmoniously coexisting with nature in today’s world. Highlighting the universal importance of environmental consciousness, the exhibit will shed light on the societal and environmental wellbeing practices and beliefs of various cultures.

The exhibition’s program unfolds over themed weeks, each focusing on a distinct region and its sustainable practices:

SLOVENIA (October 30, 2023, to November 5, 2023): Delve into Slovenia’s Green Legacy, a blend of ancient native wisdom and cutting-edge green solutions.

INDIA (November 6, 2023, to November 12, 2023): Experience the “Soul Survivors of India” with renowned film producer Anu Malhotra.

PERU (November 13, 2023, to November 19, 2023): Explore sustainability through the lens of Peru’s age-old constructions.

NEW ZEALAND (November 20, 2023, to November 26, 2023): Embark on the Māori journey to holistic wellbeing.

UAE (November 27, 2023, to December 3, 2023): Gain insights into the modern UAE’s deep-rooted heritage, featuring perspectives from H.E. Abdullah bin Dalmook, CEO of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center (HHC).

INDONESIA (BALI) (December 4, 2023, to December 10, 2023): Understand the circular economy and the sanctity of Bali’s water distribution systems.

Throughout the exhibition, Urbanscape® by Knauf Insulation will be featured, highlighting innovative green solutions, from green roofs to vertical gardens, transforming urban landscapes into eco-friendly spaces.

-Ends-

About Living With A Green Heart

Living with a Green Heart is a social sustainability initiative by Knauf Insulation that focuses on the importance of a balanced and proactive contribution towards achieving all 17 Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It presents a unique story, approach and solutions that promote human transformation from mechanical into conscious and responsible individuals, building homes from natural materials that boost well-being and a better world for all.

More info: https://www.green-heart.si/

About Knauf Insulation

Knauf Insulation is one of the leading and fastest growing manufacturers of insulation materials; our mission is to become the world leader in energy efficient systems for buildings. Building on over 30 years of expertise in energy efficiency, we are focused on providing a comprehensive range of solutions for residential and non-residential buildings and industrial customers. We are committed to providing building materials that deliver real performance to improve sustainable construction; with the introduction of our new Urbanscape® Green Roof and Landscaping System solutions we are delivering on this commitment.

Knauf Insulation is part of the German family-owned Knauf Group.

PR Contact