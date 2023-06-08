LONDON, England /African Media Agency/- Now in its 10th year, AFSIC – Investing in Africa is set to host another world-class gathering of Africa-focused businesses, dealmakers and investors to discover and execute investment deals, network and share insights in London on 9-10th October 2023.

IFC, Accion, Verdant Capital, RMB, Old Mutual, Citibank and more than 120 speakers are confirmed to present exceptional content in a highly structured, multi-stream programme which includes focused sessions on Banking, Informed Investing, Building, Fintech Innovation, Sustainable Growth, Agriculture and Power.

The highly popular country investment summits led by in-country experts facilitate deep dives into specific African countries to explore and debate local issues and investment opportunities with interactive Q & A sessions.

Underpinned by the Award-Winning AFSIC African Investments Dashboard, the expanded Quickfire sessions and investor networking sessions will showcase a wide range of African start-ups, growth companies and Africa-focused funds that are seeking capital, for a variety of different projects from zero emissions logistics solutions to secure payments systems to SME-target funds. Quickfire presenters benefit from a range of promotional opportunities across the group’s investor network in the lead up to AFSIC.

British International Investment, Executives in Africa, and FSD Africa head up an impressive group of loyal sponsors and partners with 27Four, Ebury, Mitco, and Bank One welcomed as new sponsors for 2023. These sponsors exemplify African expertise in investment, financial services and human resources and will share key insights into the African investment ecosystem.

The beating heart of physical events is physical networking which at AFSIC is driven by highly interactive sessions, panel debates, B2B meetings via the Event App and social functions.

Don’t miss out on networking at the leading gathering of Africa-focused investors. Listen, learn and debate at presentations, country summits, quickfire pitch sessions, networking sessions, informal chats and social events – all making AFSIC 2023 an unmissable opportunity.

Notable characteristics include:

The event is attended by many of Africa’s most important investment firms

Networking is at the heart of AFSIC with multiple events allowing companies to meet appropriate investors

Dedicated Country Summits allow deep dives into some of Africa’s most important economies

Sector Focused workshops and sessions allow companies to focus on one or more of Africa’s high growth business sectors; e.g financial services, energy, agriculture, health etc.

Our sophisticated AFSIC African Investments Dashboard allows companies to upload investment propositions that can be viewed by Africa’s leading investors prior to AFSIC so that highly efficient investment meetings can be held within the AFSIC event to finalise investment deals

AFSIC – Investing in Africa builds on a massive network across Africa, and high profile digital platforms enabling companies to grow their business, trade and investment across the African continent

About AFSIC

AFSIC – Investing in Africa is a large-scale Event and Expo focused on matching business and investment opportunities in Africa. The event has grown over many years into one of the most important conduits of investment into Africa.

