DUBAI, UAE: Building on the unprecedented success of its 2025 Masterclass, AEON Clinic, the Middle East’s pioneer in regenerative wellness, proudly announces the Next Generation Medicine Congress 2026. This transformative four-day event will take place from 13th to 16th April 2026 at the iconic Atlantis The Palm, Dubai.

The 2026 Congress marks a significant evolution for AEON, transitioning from an intensive medical masterclass into a full-scale international platform. The event is set to convene a prestigious assembly of global scientists, clinicians, researchers, and tech innovators dedicated to advancing the science of human longevity and defining the future of healthcare.

“The 2025 Masterclass proved there is an immense global appetite for evidence-based longevity medicine,” said Dr. Jaffer Khan, Founder and Medical Director of AEON Clinic. “For 2026, we are expanding our horizons. This Congress is not just an event; it is a global stage where the most brilliant minds will bridge the gap between laboratory breakthroughs and clinical reality, right here in the heart of Dubai.”

A Vision for the Future of Health

The International Congress on Next-Generation Medicine 2026 will feature a multidisciplinary agenda focused on the pillars of modern medical evolution:

Biological Age Reversal: Exploring the latest protocols in cellular rejuvenation and life-extension.

Regenerative Therapeutics: Deep dives into stem cell therapy, CRISPR gene editing, and CAR-T innovations.

Precision & AI-Driven Medicine: Utilizing multi-omics and artificial intelligence to deliver truly personalized patient care.

Hands-on Clinical Workshops: Practical training for practitioners in advanced aesthetic and regenerative procedures.

As an affiliate of the American Board of Regenerative Medicine and a partner of the Geneva College of Longevity Science, AEON Clinic continues to lead the region in medical education. The 2026 Congress will offer CME-accredited sessions, ensuring that healthcare professionals remain at the absolute forefront of this rapidly evolving field.

Event Details

Event: 2nd Next Generation Medicine Congress 2026

Dates: 13th – 16th April 2026

Venue: Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Website: https://theaeonclinic.com/

About AEON Clinic

AEON Clinic is a premier regenerative wellness centre located at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. Specialized in longevity and precision medicine, the clinic combines cutting-edge science including genomics, stem cell therapy, and mitochondrial medicine with a luxury hospitality experience. AEON is committed to shifting the healthcare paradigm from reactive treatment to proactive, data-driven wellness.

Location: Level P, Sunrise Tower, Atlantis The Royal

Email: info@theaeonclinic.com

Phone: +971 4 518 5777

Website: www.theaeonclinic.com