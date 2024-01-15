Advanced Media Trading recently launched CINETomorrow, the third edition of its biannual digital cinema community event, as an interactive intersection of digital cinema, virtual production and sustainability in media and entertainment from January 11-13, 2024.

The three-day event from January 11 to 13, 2024 was broken down into three main themes: “Light, Sound, Action!,” “Behind the Scenes,” and “Future of Cinema.” Every theme corresponded to a day of workshops and addressed the main subjects associated with the theme. Day three, “Future of Cinema,” focused on how environmental concerns have shifted productions from physical to digital with virtual production and cloud technology. “

On January 13th M&E technology expert Iain Churchill-Coleman kicked off the day with a 90-minute workshop on “Mastering Remote Production for Video Editors.” Powered by EditShare, the workshop emphasized how navigating remote video production demands not only requires technical knowledge but also a good understanding of project management, permissions, and IT security. In this era of rapid change, remote editing has become an essential skill for editors and content creators. “We have called it the future of cinema but it is really the present. The amazing technology developed by EditShare and the services provided are already revolutionizing cinema for the better. We cannot recommend them to productions enough,” Abdelrahman Elalfy, Corporate Sales Manager at Advanced Media Trading.

EditShare is an Emmy Award-winning technology leader, supporting storytellers through collaborative media workflows across on-premise, cloud and hybrid architectures. The market-leading open software solutions and robust APIs improve workflow collaboration, third-party integrations and content sharing across the entire production chain. Designed specifically for media applications, the high performance line-up provides shared storage, archiving and backup, and intelligent media asset management.

Through a recent merger with Shift Media, EditShare now also integrates tools for content review and distribution, the creation of customized and branded pitch reels, and secure preview of high-value pre-release content.

The workshop led by Iain Churchill-Coleman was designed to empower editors with the indispensable knowledge and techniques required to operate efficiently in remote work. "I was delighted to participate in the inaugural CINETomorrow event. It was a great opportunity to showcase Editshare's commitment to advancing efficient remote production and collaborative media workflows" remarked Churchill-Coleman.

CINETomorrow is an edition in a series of digital cinema events organized by Advanced Media. After receiving a positive response from the workshop attendees and event participants, both Advanced Media and EditShare hope to curate more training opportunities together both in the region.