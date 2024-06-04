On May 29 and 30, Advanced Media hosted a “Baselight colour workshop” convened by Filmlight in its premises on Sheikh Zayed Road exclusively for experienced colourists on any grading systems. This free-to attend workshop was designed to enable fluency on Baselight and furthering the expertise of editors, colourists, digital imaging technicians and even directors of photography. Attendees were given the opportunity to learn the many new tools and features available in Baselight 6.0, and the concepts behind them.

The workshop was conducted by Patrick Morgan, Product Specialist at FilmLight in London. Patrick, an industry veteran with over 20 years of post-production experience, leads the Quality Control team at FilmLight and works closely with Baselight customers to translate their requirements into features.

Mark “Hobz” Hobson, award-winning cinematographer and ACS Member, who was in attendance, remarked “The training course on Filmlight's Baselight, hosted by Advanced Media in Dubai was an invaluable experience for advanced colorists. The standout feature was the X-grade tool in the new free version "Baselight Look," which excels in intricate color adjustments and Color data management. X-grade allows users to visualize color data movement, offering precise control over each color channel and ensuring seamless integration of corrections and protection of data. More people should look to the other side of the fence when it comes to their work tools.”

Filmlight is a world-renowned developer of high-end colour grading systems, known for their innovative tools and superior image quality. Their flagship product, Baselight, is a powerful and versatile colour grading system used by studios and colourists around the globe, including the Middle East. Baselight offers a comprehensive suite of tools for creating stunning visuals, from subtle color adjustments to complex effects. X-Grade- Chromogen ML Face tracker are unique tools inside Baselight. Its non-destructive workflow ensures flexibility and allows for creative exploration throughout the complete post-production process.

Patrick Morgan commented, "It was great being back in Dubai - the team and facilities at AMT were outstanding. Meeting local colourists and DP’s and introducing them to the unique and innovative features of the Baselight colour tools was great fun and I look forward to another visit.”

Kaveh Farnam, Advanced Media’s co-founder and CEO, stated, “It is my belief that workflow is far more important in digital cinema than the kind of camera or lens being used, so we are excited to bring this workshop to Dubai and give people the opportunity to learn more about an important and influential brand such as FilmLight in action.”

Founded in 2002, Advanced Media is the leading distributor of professional cinema, video, photo and broadcast equipment and accessories in the MENA region. In 2020, Advanced Media inaugurated its very own biannual digital cinema community event to serve as an avenue for filmmakers, visionaries, and industry experts to discover the latest advancements in digital cinema with practical workshops and interactive showcases. While not hosting the main CINE event, Advanced Media hosts and conducts digital cinema workshops regularly to empower and educate the region’s film community.