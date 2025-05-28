Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) continues to empower its dynamic community of entrepreneurs and SMEs through targeted learning initiatives that tackle real-world business challenges. In its latest knowledge-sharing session, ‘Mastering financial management: Smart money strategies for SMEs,’ held at Compass Coworking Centre, business owners and financial decision-makers came together to exchange practical insights on strengthening their financial foundations.

The session explored critical financial topics that are often overlooked by growing enterprises—from building realistic budgets and decoding essential metrics to enhancing cash flow resilience and reducing costs without compromising performance. The audience engaged in expert-led discussions that broke down complex financial concepts into actionable strategies.

Attendees walked away with tangible tools to optimise spending, adapt budgets to market shifts, and ground forecasts in data rather than guesswork. The session also underscored the importance of mentorship and agile financial planning in driving long-term sustainability.

Led by Dr. Alida Helena Scholtz, Chief Financial Officer at RAKEZ, and Reem Abushama, a seasoned tax consultant, the event highlighted RAKEZ’s ongoing commitment to supporting its business community beyond set-up, offering continuous opportunities for learning and growth.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “For any SME, financial literacy is not just a skill—it’s a strategic advantage. At RAKEZ, we’re proud to support the SMEs that contribute up to 63.5% to the UAE’s non-oil economy, with SMEs making up the majority of our +30,000 business community. It is forecast that there will be 1 million SMEs in the UAE by 2030, and we are committed to playing an active role in this growth. That’s why we’ve built a vibrant ecosystem that goes beyond set-up—offering expert-led seminars, hands-on workshops, and networking events that help entrepreneurs connect, exchange ideas, and find practical solutions to grow and thrive. Our efforts are fully aligned with the UAE’s vision to strengthen the SME sector as a key pillar of long-term economic sustainability.”

