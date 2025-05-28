Arab Finance: Fawry for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), a wholly owned subsidiary of Egypt’s financial technology company Fawry, has completed its first securitized bond issuance, raising EGP 497.5 million, as per an emailed press release.

The transaction represents the first tranche of a broader securitization program intended to support the company’s financing plans and provide funding for Egypt’s SME sector.

Backed by a portfolio of secured financial rights, the issuance reflects the credit standards and lending policies followed by Fawry MSMEs.

The bond was structured in a single tranche with a 13-month maturity and received an A- rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services.

The issuance was approved by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

CI Capital acted as financial advisor, coordinator, lead manager, and bookrunner.