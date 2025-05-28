Numerous new-to-market product launches unveiled on opening day, including AI-powered operational platform and sensory wellness lounger

Dubai, UAE: The Hotel Show 2025, the leading event for the Middle East and North Africa’s hospitality sector, opened its doors on Tuesday at Dubai World Trade Centre. Culinary experts, F&B innovators, industry decision-makers, and international experts gathered to discuss the various challenges and opportunities facing the hospitality and F&B sectors.

Officially inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) and Chairman of Dubai Airports, the latest edition of the longest-running hospitality trade show in the Middle East – which is co-located alongside INDEX, WORKSPACE, and HITEC – featured a series of opening day F&B Leadership Summit panel sessions. The show will run until May 29.

UAE’s Transformative F&B Industry Takes the Spotlight

Opening the Hospitality Leadership & F&B Forum, designed by KCA International and built by OK Middle East production, was an executive think tank panel discussion titled ‘Culinary Crossroads: Leveraging Global Cuisine and Fusion Trends’. Looking at the evolution and diversity of the UAE's F&B sector over the past 25 years, the panel agreed that two of the biggest opportunities at the moment are the potential for exporting local concepts, and the importance of nurturing local talent. While the market is diverse, there is still room for unique, immersive experiences, and casual dining options, attendees heard.

“For a country that is only 50 years old, it is incredible to see how the UAE has built such a diverse F&B culture in that time where other mature markets around the world have taken generations to get there,” said Amit Arora, Chief Operating Officer at Arada. “We have over 200 nationalities that live in this country, so it is truly a melting pot, and now it has become an incubation centre where you are able to mix and match. There's fusion, there's homegrown concepts, and because of this, there is a strong desire to export.”

Also taking part in the panel was Miguel Silva, Corporate F&B Director at Azizi Developments, who emphasized that customers nowadays are looking for more than just a great view, but a culinary experience and something that is different; “Luckily, we have time to see where the trends go, analyze, and think how we are going to make our offering different,” said Silva.

“Everyone would have heard of Burj Azizi, the second-tallest building in the world. Well, it is going to be another level of, yes, luxury. It's going to be a landmark for us. But when it comes to F&B, our chairman said something very interesting: Don't make the view your USP. People need to go in and say, ‘wow, this is something truly unique’. We have some fundamental ideas, and when I say analyze, we need to keep an eye on what customers want so that in four years, when we’re nearing opening, we can tweak those ideas to current market needs to make sure we are giving our customers what they want.”

Hotel Show Platform for Latest Product Unveilings

Among the many highlights at The Hotel Show, a number of new product launches drew attention for their innovation.

Unveiled on the sidelines of HITEC was Conit.Cloud’s latest AI-powered service, which streamlines hospitality operations through a unified platform designed to enhance both the guest experience and team productivity. By simply uploading multiple PDFs, hotels can equip the AI tool to instantly answer guest inquiries, effectively offering round-the-clock virtual assistance without the need for additional staff or guest waiting times. To ensure accuracy, the AI is trained exclusively on the information provided by the hotel, eliminating the risk of delivering false or unrelated responses.

Elsewhere, Gharieni Middle East launched its RLX Satori Wellness Lounger, with complete natural vibrational and binaural sound therapy designed to synchronize body and mind.

Choosing the Right Tech For the Right Moment is Key, HITEC Conference Hears

At the HITEC Conference, which is in partnership with HFTP, a panel of industry experts examined the importance of strategically implementing technology and innovation in organizations. When adopting new technologies, it is essential to take a holistic approach that includes people, timing, and available resources.

William Costley, Chief Operating Officer at TIME Hotels, said: "It's crucial to bring in technology that is scalable and flexible. Longevity is key, and many investors focus on flashy solutions; however, it's essential to choose technology that can withstand the test of time. In the hotel industry, for instance, technology is often regarded as a tangible asset. And when partnering with a startup, it is essential to ensure they can maintain momentum and follow through.

Costley also highlighted the importance of often-overlooked factors such as Return on Entertainment and Return on Loyalty, noting that these metrics deserve greater attention alongside traditional financial indicators. “For me, digital transformation is a 360-degree approach”, he added.

With this in mind, The Hotel Show features a dedicated section on hospitality technology, highlighting key factors that are often overlooked in the industry. This section offers valuable insights into how innovative tech solutions can enhance guest experiences, streamline operations, and drive long-term growth for hospitality businesses.

In another forward-thinking session, Viju Varma, Head of IT at Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, discussed how the smart integration of technology is key to keeping the ‘human touch’ guests expect from luxury hotels. “At Jumeirah, we use technology to enhance – not replace – the human touch. Our online check-in enables guests to complete formalities from the comfort of their own homes, while still offering personal interaction upon arrival. With mobile key access and streamlined on-site check-ins, we strike a balance between convenience and connection, creating a seamless yet meaningful guest experience,” said Varma.

