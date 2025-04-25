This annual event brings together students, experts, and industry leaders to shape a secure and resilient digital future.

In the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE’s Cybersecurity Council

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Reinforcing its commitment to digital resilience and national innovation priorities, Abu Dhabi University (ADU), successfully hosted the fifth edition of its large-scale cybersecurity awareness initiative, Cybersecurity Day 5.0. Held at ADU’s Al Ain campus in partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council and Anxinsec Technology, the full-day event brought together leading cybersecurity experts, government representatives, faculty, students, and industry partners to spotlight emerging cyber threats and strengthen cyber resilience through education, talent development and cross-sector innovation.

The event kicked off with a keynote address by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE’s Cybersecurity Council. Additionally, representatives from ADU underscored the importance of raising cybersecurity awareness on a national level. The event also drew strong participation from key players in the cybersecurity landscape, including Anxinsec, CyberE71, Exploit3rs, and other local stakeholders.

“Cybersecurity is not just a technical necessity, it is a strategic imperative for our nation’s continued growth and resilience,” said His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE’s Cybersecurity Council. “It is inspiring to witness the community coming together to create meaningful dialogue and hands-on experiences that reflect our shared national commitment to cultivating a safer cyber environment in the region. ADU’s continued commitment to education, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration reflects exactly the kind of national effort we need to strengthen our cyber ecosystem.”

The agenda featured thought-provoking panel discussions, expert-led interactive workshops, and cybersecurity-themed competitions designed to challenge students and promote creative problem-solving. Participants from universities across the UAE engaged in practical activities, networked with industry leaders, and explored the latest trends, technologies, and threats shaping the global cybersecurity landscape.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “In today’s dynamic digital world, as cyber threats continue to grow in complexity and scale, so must our approach to building a secure digital ecosystem. Cybersecurity Day is a powerful example of how academia, industry, and government can come together to empower the next generation of cybersecurity leaders. By fostering innovation and critical thinking in our students, we contribute to the UAE's national cybersecurity goals. It's our mission to create platforms where future experts can gain the skills and insights necessary to tackle emerging threats and ensure a resilient digital infrastructure.”

As part of its commitment to academic excellence and future-focused learning, ADU recently introduced a diverse range of new academic programs across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels. The programs span high-impact fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cyber law, fintech, digital transformation, and renewable energy among others. These programs aim to equip students with the advanced knowledge and practical skills needed to thrive in an increasingly dynamic economy and contribute to the UAE’s long-term national development goals.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to the 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 79 places.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).