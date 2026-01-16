United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: During Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, showcased the growing impact of its sustainability agenda. ADQ is among the region’s largest sovereign wealth funds, with a strategic focus on sectors critical to long-term economic resilience.

ADQ has achieved tangible progress across a range of sustainability indicators, including strengthened Group and portfolio ESG performance, increased clean and renewable energy generation, emissions reductions, and advances in industrial efficiency and water management. The organization also highlighted practical applications of decarbonization and the circular economy across its portfolio, showcasing achievements in industry, energy, water systems, and resource efficiency.

Noora Obaid, Director of Sustainable Investing at ADQ, said: “Sustainability is a core consideration guiding our investments and partnerships with leading global companies. In an era shaped by shifting macroeconomic dynamics, ADQ is investing in and building resilient infrastructure platforms that support the energy transition, strengthen critical supply chains, and generate measurable economic and social value aligned with the UAE’s development ambitions. By embedding ESG standards across our portfolio, we aim to support sustainable growth and long-term prosperity for future generations.”

About ADQ

Established in 2018, ADQ is an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and global supply chains. As a strategic partner to the Government of Abu Dhabi, ADQ invests in the growth of business platforms anchored in the Emirate that deliver value to local communities and long-term financial returns to its shareholder. ADQ’s total assets amounted to USD 263 billion as of 30 June 2025. Its rapidly expanding portfolio encompasses companies across numerous core sectors of the economy, including energy and utilities, transport and logistics, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, infrastructure and critical minerals, and sustainable manufacturing.

