A driving force behind Abu Dhabi’s private sector growth and long-term economic transformation.

Empowering global investors and Emirati entrepreneurs to build the industries of tomorrow, today.

Abu Dhabi – ADNEC Group has confirmed Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) as a co-host of the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates. Further underlining Abu Dhabi’s position as a worldwide hub for industrial innovation, strategic alliances, and investment, the forthcoming edition provides a leading platform to spotlight the latest advances and strengthen collaboration across sectors.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We welcome the Abu Dhabi Investment Office as a co-host of this year’s edition of Make it in the Emirates, marking a key collaboration that supports the event’s strategic goals. ADIO plays a vital role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s economic landscape by unlocking opportunities, empowering investors, and driving sustainable private sector growth. Their partnership reinforces our shared commitment to positioning the UAE as a global hub for advanced industries, innovation, and long-term investment. Together, we are enabling a future where businesses don’t just grow—they thrive, here in Abu Dhabi.”

Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Industry & Trade Officer at ADIO, commented: “Make it in the Emirates is the UAE’s launchpad for global industrial growth. As co-host of this year’s edition, ADIO is advancing this momentum by driving investment, promoting advanced manufacturing, and supporting local and global industrial growth while solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class industrial hub. This impactful forum is our moment to showcase the emirate’s globally competitive ecosystem and the scale of its diverse local industries. By fostering international trade partnerships and enhancing export opportunities, ADIO is reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a key player in global supply chains, accelerating the emirate’s economic growth.”

Make it in the Emirates brings together senior executives, industry experts, policymakers, manufacturers, investors, and innovators from across the UAE and around the world. Now in its fourth and largest edition, the event sets a clear path for the future of manufacturing and long-term, sustainable industrial development.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and organised by ADNEC Group, alongside strategic partners the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, Make it in the Emirates 2025 is a global platform driving investment, collaboration, and industrial innovation.

As a co-host of Make it in the Emirates, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) brings unmatched capability in enabling private sector growth, investment attraction, and long-term economic development. With its mandate to support investors entering the Abu Dhabi market, ADIO plays a critical role in advancing the UAE’s industrial strategy by providing the platforms, logistics networks, and infrastructure that companies need to establish and expand in Abu Dhabi. Its presence at the event emphasises the government’s commitment to advancing a dynamic, innovation-driven economy powered by collaboration between public and private sectors.

Through initiatives like its Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework and Musataha agreements, ADIO helps unlock opportunities that are tailored to both global investors and local entrepreneurs, spanning sectors like technology, manufacturing, healthcare, ag-tech, and more. By connecting businesses to Abu Dhabi’s world-class industrial ecosystem, ADIO supports the goals of Make it in the Emirates to accelerate industrialisation, attract advanced capabilities, and localise production. In tandem with its role to enable investment, ADIO is building a thriving, diversified economy where industries of the future can take root and grow in Abu Dhabi.

Visit the Make it in the Emirates website to register for this significant event.