Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has announced EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, as a Strategic Partner for the seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), taking place from 20-22 January at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, UMEX and SimTEX continue to serve as the world’s largest dedicated platforms for unmanned, autonomous, and simulation technologies across defence and civil domains.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “Our strategic partnership with EDGE, a regional leader in defence technology, will further elevate this edition of UMEX and SimTEX. Together, we aim to drive industry growth, innovation and make a meaningful impact on both regional and global technology and defence sectors. UMEX and SimTEX reflect ADNEC Group’s commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the global technology landscape. EDGE Group’s involvement elevates these events, transforming them into a global platform for decision-makers, innovators and security solution providers.”

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said: “Our continued partnership with UMEX and SimTEX reflects EDGE’s long-term commitment to unmanned and autonomous systems as a cornerstone of future defence capability. We are making sustained investments across air, land, and maritime domains to embed AI-enabled autonomy, anchored in a strong national industrial base and reinforced by trusted global partnerships.”

Returning as the Strategic Partner for the fourth time, EDGE is set to showcase its rapidly accelerating portfolio of advanced autonomous systems and solutions across air and land domains. Unmanned systems on display include rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft designed for tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and precision strike missions, a broad range of POWERTECH’s propulsion systems, as well as the mission-proven THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).

EDGE will also play a central role in live operational demonstrations at Tilal Swaihan, featuring cost-effective medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicles, alongside advanced counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), highlighting operational readiness and mission scalability.

With leading global companies and experts expected to attend UMEX and SimTEX, these events are set to foster dynamic discussions and valuable collaborations. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, explore emerging trends, and contribute to shaping the future of unmanned and autonomous systems across a wide range of sectors.

Organised by ADNEC Group in association with the Ministry of Defence, UMEX and SimTEX will take place from January 20 to 22, 2026, at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi. As the world’s largest events dedicated to unmanned and autonomous systems, UMEX and SimTEX will showcase the latest advancements in drones, robotics and related components across defence and civil sectors. These exhibitions will attract global industry leaders, innovators and enthusiasts, providing a premier platform to engage with cutting-edge technologies and exchange insights on key issues shaping the future of the sector.

Join global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers at the seventh edition of UMEX Abu Dhabi, the only event in the Middle East dedicated to advancing unmanned systems. Registration is now open and can be accessed through the official UMEX and SimTEX website here.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com