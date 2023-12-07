Titled “Observations of Judicial Inspection and Commercial Court on reports and works of judicial experts”, the Justice Partners Forum, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, focused on strategies to enhance the quality of litigation, protect rights and uphold justice by improving the process of preparing expert reports in accordance with global standards. This initiative serves as a significant factor in enhancing judicial efficiency and inspiring public trust in the legal system.

The forum is a response to recognizing the importance of working with experts as strategic partners of the judiciary and emphasizing the need to amplify the vital role of experts in legal cases to strengthen the litigation system. These endeavors are in line with the vision set by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to establish a comprehensive and globally renowned justice system, as well as to boost Abu Dhabi's competitiveness as a business and investment hub.

Counselor Ali Al-Shaer Al-Dhahiri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Administration, emphasized the importance of expert as a means of proof, especially in technical and accounting matters. The expert's role is to investigate the case and provide an opinion on complex matters that are challenging for the judge to resolve. The expert report should be accurate, professional, transparent, and maintain integrity in its research. The conclusion should align with the evidence, creating trust within the court.

Counselor Ali Al-Shaer acknowledged the role of experts in supporting the litigation system and stated that the forum aims to enhance their capacity, abilities, and performance in preparing reports. The forum encourages clarity, accuracy, and adherence to the law to assist the court in making informed decisions.

The forum, moderated by Counselor Sultan Al Niyadi, President of the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, featured discussions and contributions from various individuals. Counselor Ehab Ibrahim Ramadan, a judicial inspector, Counselor Amr Abdullah Bakr, a judge at the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, and Counselor Hassan Ali Ashmawy, also a judge at the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, presented a range of working papers. These papers focused on implementing best practices in report preparation, promoting effective and fair resolutions in commercial disputes, and enhancing the expertise of accountants, engineers, and bankers who are registered before the courts of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. The goal is to produce comprehensive and accurate technical reports while addressing common observations made by the Judicial Inspection Administration and the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court regarding expert reports.