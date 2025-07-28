Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session with a positive performance, with the EGX30 rising by 1.26% to 34,554.24 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 0.22% to 3,524.34 points.

Both the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index also ended the session higher by 0.30% at 10,315.72 points and by 0.41% at 13,945.61 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 4.153 billion through the exchange of 1.887 billion shares over 106,624 transactions, while market capitalization reached EGP 2.424 trillion.

Retail investors made up 80.37% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 19.62%.

Egyptian investors controlled 92.18% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders accounted for 5.82% and 2%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 54.830 billion. Egyptian and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 28.349 billion and EGP 26.481 million, respectively.