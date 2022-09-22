10-15 per cent of population have disabilities and majority of them are unemployed

Employing People of Determination saves billions of dollars for the economy

Dubai United Arab Emirates – AccessAbilities Expo, in its fourth edition, will host a new and pioneering initiative, ImInclusive, a multi-award-winning social enterprise matching talented people of determination to inclusive employers in the UAE and MENA.

The success of ImInclusive since 2019 is in line with the UAE's vision about inclusion and to highlight the capabilities of the People of Determination and open employment opportunities for them in areas compatible with their abilities. Accessibilities Expo will host the Inclusive Employment Hub led by ImInclusive. The initiative welcomes people of determination and employers so candidates can benefit from on-site CV building and career matching opportunities, and employers can avail the opportunity to interview upskilled ImInclusive talent in real-time at the Expo.

Accessibilities Expo, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, will be held from 15 to 17 November 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

People of Determination constitute between 10-15 per cent of the population, according to the World Health Organization, and most talent is unemployed despite their ability, skill and talent, to work in a large variety of job functions and industries.

Employing People of Determination contributes to strengthening the local economies of countries by enabling individuals and their families to gain financial independence. When employers, private sector and individuals take the responsibility of building more inclusion in the workplace, it builds further leverage on the governments’ efforts in spending billions of dollars annually on care and support funds, towards an inclusive community.

At any stage of their inclusion journey, beginner or advanced, employers are welcome to join forces with ImInclusive and Accessibilities Expo and open doors of opportunity for all People of Determination in the region. People of Determination can meet ImInclusive career coaches, build their professional CV and prepare for job readiness. ImInclusive will cover critical areas for employer readiness: Employer Training, Job Description Planning, Interviews Support, Sign Language Interpretation, and providing a network for employers and Diversity and Inclusion Specialists to meet each other.

In recognition of the ground-breaking partnership, the CEO and Founder at ImInclusive, Hafsa Qadeer, stated: “We extend our cooperation for inclusion and are working to implement the UAE's vision aimed at employing People of Determination and helping them contribute towards shaping the future of the country and be part of it. ImInclusive is ready to spread this vision that aims to build a more inclusive world and create friendly work environments."

Ghassan Suleiman Amhaz, Managing Director of Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management, said: "We are pleased to have ImInclusive among the distinguished exhibitors at AccessAbilities Expo. This is a step that embodies our vision of providing a platform for the employers from the private and government sectors and job-seekers with disabilities to meet. We believe that this important segment of our society holds diverse capabilities with their potentials waiting to be discovered within a more comprehensive work environment. This will constitute an exceptional addition towards moving forward on the path of empowering People of Determination in the UAE and paving their way to live independently with more financial independence.”

For the first time in MENA, employers, and People of Determination have the opportunity to meet, connect, and learn from each other in real-time at the Accessibilities Expo 2022. In partnership with ImInclusive, MENA's premium hub of inclusive employment incubated in Ma’an Abu Dhabi and winners of C3 I.D.E.A Accelerator by Accenture in 2022, the Expo is dedicating an entire zone to empower employers and People of Determination with on-site interviews, employment solutions, and creating an equitable jobs market.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Ghassan Amhaz

Managing Director

Email: info@naddalshiba.com